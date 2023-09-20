Experience Something New with United Airlines

New Planes. New Places.



United is making our fleet bigger and better by adding up to 700 new planes — including up to 200 Boeing 787 Dreamliners — by 2032! Our new planes elevate the travel experience and offer more options across our global network, making United the number one U.S. carrier across the Atlantic and Pacific.

An Elevated Experience

Say hello to maximum comfort and an elevated flight experience. On new narrow body planes, travelers will enjoy United’s signature interior and enough overhead bin space for everyone’s carry-on bag.

On all our new planes they’ll find entertainment and Bluetooth connectivity at every seat as well as in-seat power and USB connectivity. Plus, there’s more premium cabin and Economy Plus® seats than ever.

For Ultimate Luxury

Travelers looking for luxury will enjoy United Polaris®, designed to bring a new level of quality to every aspect of premium cabin travel — from lounge to landing.

United Polaris offers fully lie-flat seats with bedding from Saks Fifth Avenue and elevated dining options. The service is available on long-haul international flights across our global network.

More Destinations to Explore

Adding new widebody planes gives even more options for traveling to new destinations or popular cities across the Atlantic and Pacific.

Visit familiar favorites like London or Paris or explore somewhere entirely new across the Atlantic. Take part in our Pacific expansion with new and expanded service to more Pacific destinations than ever, whether you’re traveling to Australia, China or Japan.