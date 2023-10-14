Last month, Montecito Village Travel welcomed nearly 200 travel advisors and industry partners to its “Diamonds in the Desert” annual conference.

Held at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Arizona, the event included education, philanthropic experiences, networking events, one-on-one sessions with suppliers and classes for advisors. A series of panel discussions covered topics such as strategies for building group business, leveraging social media for marketing and navigating air travel (with an emphasis on booking systems).

The conference wrapped up with the Montecito Village Travel Gala, a night of celebration and recognition. During the gala, awards were handed out to attendees in categories such as Top Supplier Ally, Most Spirited Advisor and Rising Star, as well as the Colin Weatherhead Chairman’s Award for lifetime achievement.