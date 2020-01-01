

Paris, France 75013

View Large Map 1 Rue SthrauParis, France 75013 Commission Rooms Rates - 32 -

Overview

Hotel located in Paris City center near place d'Italie, Tolbiac, Bercy.

Details

Year Last Renovated: 2018

2018 Number of Floors: 6 Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 GDS Codes

Amadeus GDS: OI PARBIV

OI PARBIV Galileo/Apollo GDS: OI E5348

OI E5348 Sabre GDS: OI 320436

OI 320436 WorldSpan GDS: OI PARBI

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Rates & Policies

Credit Cards: Credit Cards Are Accepted

Credit Cards Are Accepted Reservation Policy: Reservations must be guaranteed with a credit card

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Room Amenities

Amenities are in all rooms unless noted otherwise.

Air Conditioning

Balcony/Terrace (some)

Coffeemaker

Daily Maid Service

Iron/Ironing Board

Mini-Bar (some) Free Newspaper

Telephone

Refrigerator (some)

Safe (In Room) (some)

Cable/Satellite Television

Television

Internet Access (Wireless)

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Recreation

Nearby Activities

Bicycling

Health Club

Health Spa/Massage

Hot Tub

Jogging Trails

Shopping Mall/Area

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Hotel Services & Facilities