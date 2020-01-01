|Commission
Overview
Hotel located in Paris City center near place d'Italie, Tolbiac, Bercy.
- Details
- Year Last Renovated: 2018
- Number of Floors: 6
- Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 GDS Codes
- Amadeus GDS: OI PARBIV
- Galileo/Apollo GDS: OI E5348
- Sabre GDS: OI 320436
- WorldSpan GDS: OI PARBI
Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Rates & Policies
- Credit Cards: Credit Cards Are Accepted
- Reservation Policy: Reservations must be guaranteed with a credit card
Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Room Amenities
Amenities are in all rooms unless noted otherwise.
- Air Conditioning
- Balcony/Terrace (some)
- Coffeemaker
- Daily Maid Service
- Iron/Ironing Board
- Mini-Bar (some)
- Free Newspaper
- Telephone
- Refrigerator (some)
- Safe (In Room) (some)
- Cable/Satellite Television
- Television
- Internet Access (Wireless)
Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Recreation
- Nearby Activities
- Bicycling
- Health Club
- Health Spa/Massage
- Hot Tub
- Jogging Trails
- Shopping Mall/Area
Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Hotel Services & Facilities
- Guest Services
- Complimentary Coffee
- Concierge Services
- Laundry Room
- Multi-lingual Staff
- Room Service
- Common Area Internet Access (Wireless)
- Security Services
- Electronic Key/Lock
- Smoke Alarm in Rooms