Paris Hotels: Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Exterior
Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Exterior
Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Room
Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Room
Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Exterior
Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Room
1 Rue Sthrau
Paris, France 75013
Phone: +33 1-8375-6983
Fax: +33 1-8375-6984
- 32 -
Overview

Hotel located in Paris City center near place d'Italie, Tolbiac, Bercy.

  • Details
  • Year Last Renovated: 2018
  • Number of Floors: 6
  • Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 GDS Codes
  • Amadeus GDS: OI PARBIV
  • Galileo/Apollo GDS: OI E5348
  • Sabre GDS: OI 320436
  • WorldSpan GDS: OI PARBI

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Rates & Policies

  • Credit Cards: Credit Cards Are Accepted
  • Reservation Policy: Reservations must be guaranteed with a credit card

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Room Amenities

Amenities are in all rooms unless noted otherwise.

  • Air Conditioning
  • Balcony/Terrace (some)
  • Coffeemaker
  • Daily Maid Service
  • Iron/Ironing Board
  • Mini-Bar (some)
  • Free Newspaper
  • Telephone
  • Refrigerator (some)
  • Safe (In Room) (some)
  • Cable/Satellite Television
  • Television
  • Internet Access (Wireless)

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Recreation

  • Nearby Activities
  • Bicycling
  • Health Club
  • Health Spa/Massage
  • Hot Tub
  • Jogging Trails
  • Shopping Mall/Area

Hotel Urban Bivouac Paris 13 Hotel Services & Facilities

  • Guest Services
  • Complimentary Coffee
  • Concierge Services
  • Laundry Room
  • Multi-lingual Staff
  • Room Service
  • Common Area Internet Access (Wireless)
  • Security Services
  • Electronic Key/Lock
  • Smoke Alarm in Rooms

