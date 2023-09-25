



Rose Gray, the business relationship director at Fox World Travel, got her start in the travel industry by walking into the agency her family used for their own personal vacations, and convincing them to hire her. At the time, she says that travel advisors were more “order-takers” and less “consultative,” and Gray would spend her days handwriting airline tickets and typing itineraries on a typewriter. She then spent the next 35-plus years in the industry, adapting to various technologies as the profession evolved, all while exploring and embracing new ideas.

Now, as the business relationship director and tour manager at Fox World Travel (the 25th Largest Travel Agency on Travel Weekly’s Power List), Gray still works with other advisors and traveling clients, albeit in a different way. She leads groups of clients all over the world as a tour manager for the agency, and is often found broadcasting her own radio show and podcast from the road.

In this episode of Humans of Travel, listeners will hear Gray reflect on her decades in travel; how her female role models helped shape her; how she has embraced new technologies (hello, artificial intelligence!); and her best advice for new-to-industry travel advisors on how to be successful and have a fruitful, long-lasting career.

Rose Gray, business relationship director at Fox World Travel

Credit: 2023 TravelAge West

Resources Mentioned in This Episode

Fox World Travel

Gray's Radio Show and Podcast

