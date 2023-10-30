Integrated marketing firm MMGY Global has announced that on Oct. 26, investment funds managed by private equity firm EagleTree Capital acquired the brand from Peninsula Capital Partners LLC and other shareholders. EagleTree is partnering with Investment Management Corporation of Ontario for the transaction, with several fund investors, including Northwestern Mutual, co-investing alongside them.

Under the new leadership, MMGY’s management team will remain in place, with Katie Briscoe continuing in her role as CEO and Clayton Reid retaining his position as executive chairman.

“Our partnership with EagleTree will allow the company to embark on the next chapter of our global strategy, broadening our geographic reach, cultivating top-notch talent and designing innovative products and services for our clients like never before,” Briscoe said. “EagleTree’s experience with marketing services and travel companies complements MMGY Global and aligns with our commitment to delivering industry-leading marketing services on a global scale to many of the pre-eminent destinations and companies in the travel sector."

EagleTree has decades of experience investing in marketing and travel-related businesses, including Northstar Travel Group, the parent company of TravelAge West. Its investment in MMGY is expected to propel the company’s growth strategy, which has seen impressive success in recent years, quadrupling in size since 2016.

“MMGY Global sits at the cross section of EagleTree’s investment focus on marketing services and travel,” said Anup. Bagaria, co-managing partner of EagleTree. “We are excited about being able to draw on multiple past successful investments in both marketing services and travel to add value and accelerate the company’s growth.”