Submissions are officially open for TravelAge West’s 11th Annual Reader Photo Contest, highlighting the best images taken by travel advisors from the past year. Winners will receive cash prizes, including a $200 gift card for the first-place entry, and a selection of top photos will also be published in an upcoming issue of TravelAge West.

Travel advisor readers are invited to submit their best original travel photography by Nov. 22, 2023, for consideration. TravelAge West editors will then consider the uniqueness, subject matter, composition, lighting and other aesthetic elements of each submission to select the winners.

Last year’s first-place photo was taken in Wadi Rum, Jordan.

Credit: 2023 Julie Patterson

“The quote, ‘No pictures, no proof,’ also applies to travel advisors,” said Mindy Poder, Executive Editor of TravelAge West. “What better way to show clients how wonderful a destination is than through your own high-quality photos? These days, clients are simultaneously more influenced by images they see from real people on social media, and more skeptical of highly produced supplier photos. So, it's simply good business practice to put energy into taking great photos on fam trips — and through this annual contest, we honor those advisors who understand this.”

What better way to show clients how wonderful a destination is than through your own high-quality photos?

Prizes for the 11th Annual Reader Photo Contest

The winning photograph will receive a $200 American Express gift card and will be featured on an upcoming cover of TravelAge West. Second- and third-place contestants will each receive $100 American Express gift cards and will also be featured in an upcoming issue of TravelAge West. Honorable Mention winners will be published in the special issue, as well.

All submissions will be considered for inclusion in TravelAge West’s print, online and social media content.

Last year’s second-place photo depicts wildebeests in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park.

Credit: 2023 Antoine D. Wilson

Contest Rules

- Participants must be travel advisors.

- Send the highest-resolution photograph possible.

- All entries must include a caption with the name of the destination and subjects photographed, as well as background information and any other relevant details.

- Participants must include contact information (name, address, phone number and email address), their agency name and their professional title.

- Only digital images will be accepted.

- Travel agents may submit up to five photographs total, but each photo submitted must include a caption and be entered in a separate email.

Third place in last year’s contest went to this Greek isles image.

Credit: 2023 Angie Brandt

Submission Information and Deadline

To submit a photo, readers must email photos to Letters@TravelAgeWest.com by Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Write “Photo Contest” in the subject line of the email.

Get Us in Your Inbox Subscribe I accept the T&C and Privacy Policy.

TravelAge West reserves the right to use submitted photos in all formats, including print content, online content, social media content, house advertisements and marketing materials. Entry in the contest does not prohibit the photographer from using submitted photographs for his or her own private and commercial purposes.