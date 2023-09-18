As the latest milestone in its “50 Years Forward” commitment to a responsible future for tourism, the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) has introduced its new Sustainability Policy.

Providing a roadmap for USTOA’s programs and initiatives, the policy is designed to meet organizations where they are and help them design a path to achieving their goals. As an accompaniment to the policy, USTOA has also debuted a Responsible Travel Promise, which it is asking all members to sign. The promise states a company’s support for and commitment to working toward USTOA’s sustainability initiatives.

Our Analysis: Changes Among USTOA Members Have the Power to Impact Countless Travelers

The member companies of USTOA represent $16 billion in revenue — that’s a whole lot of travel business. By committing to more sustainable practices and helping operators make positive forward momentum, USTOA is not only affecting the business practices of its members, but also influencing all of the clients who are purchasing travel through these suppliers. If each of those trips is even a little more sustainable than before, the members of USTOA will be contributing to a much larger, and much needed, shift within the wider travel industry.

Fast Facts: USTOA’s Sustainability Efforts

- The USTOA Sustainability Policy is the culmination of some eight months of work by its Sustainability Committee.

- The organization made its “50 Years Forward” commitment in 2022, when it celebrated its 50th anniversary.

- USTOA says that its overall goal in the policy is to “ensure a sustainable future for the travel and tourism industry by balancing economic growth, environmental care and social wellbeing.”

- As part of USTOA’s Sustainability Community, members are invited to attend its SIR (Sustainability Is Responsibility) Education Series sessions and become a member of industry nonprofit Tourism Cares. The organization will hold its third SIR Summit in Singapore in May of 2024.

What They Are Saying: USTOA Is Committed to a Responsible Future for the Tourism Industry

“’50 Years Forward’ is more than an anniversary slogan, it is a commitment USTOA made — fully embraced by our membership — to help create a responsible future for travel and tourism,” said Terry Dale, president and CEO of USTOA. “I am awed by the tireless efforts of the Sustainability Committee, led by our global social impact manager, Molly Laycob, to create a workable yet ambitious roadmap to bring our industry closer to that goal."

Dale added that both the new policy and the Responsible Travel Promise “are designed for us as an association to look both internally and externally at how we can make a difference, and to enhance our members’ efforts through our highly engaged Sustainability Community.”