Travel insurance is an important product for travel advisors and travelers alike, but it’s also an undeniably complex one. How should travel advisors position this product to clients? What insurance provider should they use? How do they parse through complicated plans?

Find out the answers to those questions and more in this week’s episode, the first in a two-part series on travel insurance featuring Richard Acquino, vice president and head of sales for Allianz Partners.

This episode is sponsored by Air France-KLM.

About the Show Trade Secrets, a podcast from the editors of Travel Weekly and TravelAge West, is where travel advisors ask — and answer — questions. On each podcast, our editors will ask a veteran travel industry insider to join them and field listeners’ questions. Topics will range from business advice to industry trends, history and more — as long as it’s travel-related, we want to address it! Find Trade Secrets wherever you get your podcasts, or at www.travelagewest.com/podcasts/trade-secrets.

About Your Hosts Emma Weissmann is the Managing Editor of TravelAge West, a print and online magazine for travel advisors based in the Western U.S. She is also the host of the Humans of Travel podcast, where she interviews notable individuals in the travel industry about their lives — the highs and lows that make them human.



Jamie Biesiada is a Senior Editor with Travel Weekly. She is an award-winning journalist, including being named the American Society of Travel Advisors’ 2019 Travel Journalist of the Year. Her roots are in community journalism, where she was the editor of several local newspapers and a regional entertainment magazine.