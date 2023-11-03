Although many details of Disney Cruise Line’s upcoming private island destination were already known, it has now announced a date and further renderings for Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on Eleuthera in the Bahamas. The new locally inspired port of call for the brand’s growing fleet will open to guests in the summer of 2024.

“At Disney Cruise Line, we have a deep appreciation for the Bahamian community,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “We are connected in many ways, including our shared values of storytelling and hospitality. With the opening of Lighthouse Point, visitors from around the world will experience the magic of The Bahamas in a new way, one that truly celebrates its natural and cultural beauty.”

Editor's Note: This story was updated on Nov. 3, 2023.

What to Expect From Lighthouse Point

In short, Disney promises “a relaxing beach escape designed with families in mind, infused with the color and energy of Bahamian artistry, and developed with a commitment to conservation at its core.” Visitors can expect amenities including lunch service and tram transportation, as well as complimentary towels, chairs, umbrellas and, of course, encounters with Disney’s famed cavalcade of characters.

Other highlights will include experiences for all ages, such as an expansive family beach that will be located near market-style dining, recreational activities and more. There will also be a family water play area complete with two slides, water drums and fountains, plus a space just for toddlers.

Additional opportunities will extend to a covered gaming pavilion, a volleyball court, a gaga ball pit, personal watercraft and bike rentals, hiking and biking along nature trails and more. There will also be a series of new Port Adventures developed in collaboration with local operators for guests looking to explore outside Lighthouse Point and delve deeper into Eleuthera.

A Bahamian art and culture pavilion will showcase special educational and celebratory programming, and regional artists who will convey the traditions and natural wonders of the Bahamas.

All the while, Disney’s latest destination will showcase sustainability and the region itself with vibrant Bahamian shell-like architecture; Junkanoo parades; artistic representations of native flora, fauna and folklore characters; and conservation efforts. No less than 90% of the port’s electricity will be provided by on-site solar systems; in addition, the pier will not require any dredging and elevated walkways will reduce impact on the natural landscape.

Clients will begin traveling to Lighthouse point in the summer of 2024.

Credit: 2023 Disney Cruise Line

“Lighthouse Point is a place of extraordinary natural beauty, so our goal has always been to create designs that accentuate its qualities in an organic way,” said Kevin Thomas, creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering. “We’re focused on low-density, sustainable development that protects and preserves the environment, allowing the site’s biodiversity to shine.”

Island Activities and Amenities

The destination’s focus on family fun further extends to 20 premium family cabanas available to rent. For peace and solitude, they will be positioned away from the main family area along the southwestern shore. Four will be double cabanas that can accommodate bigger groups and even offer massage services.

A kids’ club for ages 3 to 12 will be on site and supervised by expert Disney Cruise Line counselors. This space will feature dedicated dining, shade structures and a splash pad taking inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Little Mermaid,” and hosted by the film’s undersea characters.

And just for those 18 and over, an adult-exclusive beach will be located north of the family area with its own dining area and another six private cabanas ready to reserve.

Specific Venues

Specific features coming to Lookout Cay include Mabrika Cove, the private destination’s point of arrival. In fact, “Mabrika” translates to “welcome” in Taino, the language of the Indigenous Lucayan people of the Bahamas. The entry will represent the "the warmth of Bahamian culture,” according to the line. Farther in, the Goombay Cultural Center will represent the Bahamian festival of “Junkanoo,” which will be celebrated destination-wide with traditional song, dance and drumming in the Goombay musical style.

Disney Cruise Line plans to immerse guests in Bahamian stories and traditions as part of the Lookout Cay experience.

Credit: 2023 Disney Cruise Line

Triton’s Trumpet Stage will be another entertainment gazebo, taking inspiration from the local spiraled seashell known as “Triton’s Trumpet,” while also an appropriate callback to the character of King Triton from “The Little Mermaid.” The destination’s retail shop, Treasures of Eleuthera, will sell locally made gifts, regional art and other keepsakes and souvenirs.

Just as at Disney’s Castaway Cay private island, Serenity Bay will be for adults only, complete with its own quiet beach, dining area and private cabanas available to reserve.



Lighthouse Point will first be open to guests on select summer 2024 sailings. Additional details regarding itineraries, more specific entertainment, dining, retail stores and tours will be revealed later on.