During a sailing onboard Allure of the Seas from Galveston, Texas, Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer for Royal Caribbean International hosted a detailed information session on the line’s upcoming new ship, Icon of the Seas.

Giving more insight into the ship’s overall design, he indicated that guests can expect Icon of the Seas, which sets sail in January 2024, to be a blend of the Oasis, Quantum and Radiance class ships. Despite being inspired by a mix of previous elements, however, Schneider described Icon as a truly “white paper ship” that had been newly designed from the keel up. Although originally expected to be a smaller ship, it ended up much bigger in order to fit all the inclusions.

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming vessel.

Reprising the Classics

The three-pronged approach to Icon is “tradition, evolution and revolution,” Schneider said. Guests can always expect brand favorites, such as the Schooner Bar, to return, but they will be evolved versions of the traditional classics, while being revolutionized to reflect features that are entirely new to the ship.

The Royal Promenade, first introduced with Royal Caribbean’s Voyager class, is one such reprised neighborhood, and this time it will have no dead ends, as the mezzanine level will be fully accessible. (And it will finally have views of the sea, tackling a common complaint of the neighborhood thus far.)

The mysterious pearl structure, teased on social media, will be a structural element that permits massive glass expanses on either side of the ship. Its core is one part an atrium stairway and one part an art installation that leads all the way up to Central Park. Meanwhile, the namesake Pearl Cafe looks like it will be an updated version of the Cafe Promenade.

Also included along the Royal Promenade, which will be even wider than before, will be the line’s first pub with darts, aptly titled Point & Feather. Grab-and-go convenience will be the name of the game onboard the ship, from bars to eateries.

Situated above the promenade will be a lusher Central Park with new entertainment, a relocated and expanded hibachi restaurant, and Izumi on the Park (with takeaway as an option, as well).

The Observation Lounge, Reimagined

Fans of traditional forward-facing observation lounges will greatly appreciate the AquaDome. Initially touted as the new home of the popular AquaTheater, this replacement of the alfresco Solarium on former ships will actually be an entirely enclosed and climate-controlled mega venue that includes the Overlook Lounge. (Think: corporate cousin Celebrity Cruises’ Eden but on steroids, and located at the very front of the ship instead of stern.)

And we now know what shows will be staged in the AquaDome. “Aqua Action!” will consist of a high-energy cast of high divers, skateboarders, aerialists, slackliners and synchronized singers. Theatrical robotics and a double 3D flying system will join in to craft a live-action, movie-style experience. Additionally, “Pirates vs. Mermaids” will mythically battle in a comedic action set piece appealing to children and adults.



Dining Meets Entertainment

The dome will also feature Celebration Table as a hybrid restaurant experience, hosting chef’s table experiences and celebratory meals. There will even be Panoramic Suites inside the dome’s dramatic glass enclosure, as well as Infinite Grand Suites elsewhere — again, taking cues from Celebrity’s signature infinite verandas. Plus, the suite neighborhood will have a double-decker Coastal Kitchen restaurant that’s exclusive to guests and looks into the AquaDome.

Swim & Tonic in the new Chill Island is Royal Caribbean’s first swim-up bar at sea.

Credit: 2022 Royal Caribbean International

Chill Island and Thrill Island

With the upper deck getting a lot of attention lately, Chill Island and Thrill Island will be two sides of the same coin, with one offering serene relaxation, and the other focusing on sheer adrenaline. No matter a clients’ choice, most pools — one of which will be glass-sided — will face outward toward the passing scenery.

Given how visually busy the aquatic levels look, I asked Schneider if there was a strategy for noise abatement. Schneider says that Royal Caribbean is working on such efforts on the inside of the ship, but admitted there will be some sonic crossover on deck. (So, don’t expect The Hideaway, located right below the drop slides, to be super silent). But the adults-only Cloud 17 — complete with its own Lime and Coconut bar, one of four onboard — will be much quieter.

Then amping things up again will be Crown’s Edge, surely a reference to the line’s iconic Viking Crown architecture, where the onboard ropes course will have a trap door element that initiates a rail slide that suspends participants over the water below.

“Why not dangle people off the side of the ship?” Schneider playfully asked.

Family Fun

Last, but not least (as only a fraction of the ship has been revealed so far) is Surfside. The new neighborhood, which takes over the Boardwalk, will be dedicated to families and will be the location for the ship’s Splashaway Bay, plus Baby Bay and pool, an aqua park complex for little ones. It will again be positioned near a Sugar Beach candy and ice cream shop, a new family-focused secondary buffet and a beach-themed carousel.

The Absolute Zero Ice Rink

Entertainment onboard Icon will include a Royal Caribbean-favorite ice rink, dubbed Absolute Zero, this time in a circular configuration, allowing skaters to gain more speed along the perimeter to enhance their performances, Schneider said.

Ice shows hosted here will include “Starburst: Elemental Beauty,” as an “artistic interpretation of the periodic table of elements … about the building blocks of life," according to the line, further incorporating digitally mapped backgrounds to tell the story. And “One Upon a Time: The King’s Royal Ball” will bring together various fairytale characters with spins on their stories, ideal for family audiences.

Headlining Royal Theater

More traditionally staged in the Royal Theater will also be a pair of headlining shows. “The Wizard of Oz” will be retold, employing a 16-piece orchestra and original score, more than 600 costume elements and special stage design and effects. Meanwhile, “Showband! Live. Music. Now.” will delight music aficionados with a multi-sensory audiovisual experience played by 16 live musicians.

Other Entertainment

Even beyond the typical entertainment venues will be live music throughout the ship, adults-only standup sets from three comedians in the Comedy Club, and a “Ships Ahoy!” parade of swashbuckling characters along the Royal Promenade.