Lots of hotels have beautiful views, but The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas is one of the few I’ve seen that offers inspiring vistas from just about every angle.

No matter where I was during my recent stay, I was never more than a few steps from a photo-worthy panorama. The natural geographic attributes of the U.S. Virgin Islands give the property a distinct advantage, to be sure. The hilly terrain of St. Thomas in particular, as well as its proximity to other islands, means that you’re never more than a few minutes from a spectacular Caribbean view that often includes the neighboring St. John and St. Croix islands, British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The property is elegant, but relaxed.

The designers of The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas have made good use of the region’s natural beauty to create a peaceful, elegant-yet-relaxed property with plenty of amenities. A massive, $100 million renovation that was completed in 2019 has helped to raise the standards even further.

With its manageable size and picturesque setting on the eastern coast of the most populous of the U.S. Virgin Islands, the 180-room property excels at combining its natural surroundings with pleasing design, outstanding service, noteworthy cuisine and memorable experiences.

Setting the Stage

I felt a sense of calm as soon as we drove up to the attractive lobby building, a stately edifice that overlooks the pool grounds, the beach and the sea. I was escorted to my suite by golf cart, but I soon found that the property — which curls around a lovely, secluded beach — is small enough that it’s easily walkable. And it’s so attractive that it’s worth strolling in order to better appreciate the scenery.

I was even happier about spending time in St. Thomas once I saw my accommodations: an Executive Ocean Suite, which is a 1,080-square-foot space with 1.5 bathrooms, a large balcony with water views, a sizable living room and a large bedroom — all designed with soothing, sand-colored tones.

My accommodation category included access to the beautiful Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, as well as a private section of the beach. The Club Lounge, in fact, is a perfect feature for anyone looking to upgrade their hotel experience with something close to all-inclusive service. The lounge serves food and beverages throughout the day, including an extensive breakfast buffet, light lunch, evening hors d’oeuvres and a tempting dessert buffet.

Tailored Experiences

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas is adept at creating experiences that can be customized to fit the taste of each traveler. Among its most-photographed features (at least by me) is the Lady Lynsey II, a 65-foot catamaran that’s available for daily sails and excursions. Since I didn’t quite have my sea legs, I opted out of a Champagne sunset cruise but heard rave reviews from fellow travelers that evening, when we all met for a beautifully presented dinner on the beach that was followed by drinks around a bonfire.

The Lady Lynsey II catamaran is available for daily sails.

Our stunning beach meal is a great example of the hotel’s private dining options, which are appropriate for couples, families, wedding parties and even VIP corporate groups. I also enjoyed a sumptuous dinner at Alloro, an elegant Sicilian restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a mouthwatering lunch at Sails, the poolside open-air eatery. Other dining venues include Coconut Grove, which offers beachfront dining for lunch; Bleuwater, which is a go-to spot for breakfast; and Southwind, a coffee house that also serves light meals and snacks.

Another evening, I experienced another noteworthy option for private events when we met hotel management for cocktails in one of the three Presidential Suites — spacious oases available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. These accommodations are an especially good choice for families and groups of friends and for special events such as intimate celebrations.

Other Facilities

Among my favorite outdoor features at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas was the adults-only, 125-foot free-form infinity-edge pool; I had a delightful lunch in one of the spacious poolside cabanas, which are available for day rentals and feature large-screen televisions, fans and mini-refrigerators.

Travelers with kids, meanwhile, can make use of the family pool, which sports a recently constructed waterslide, as well as the Ritz Kids Club, which offers both full-day and half-day programs for kids ages 4 to 12. The club’s Kids Night Out Friday and Saturday program, designed for ages 5 to 12, includes movies and games and can provide parents a bit more alone time.

The spa, two tennis courts and 24-hour gym are also big selling points, and I was especially impressed by the Topgolf Swing Suite, which has a simulator bay and offers a variety of virtual games, including baseball, football and soccer. This type of high-tech sports-themed venue is certainly uncommon among Caribbean resort hotels, and it’s a fun venue for parties, work events and even coworking.

The hotel staff makes it easy to explore beyond the property, as well. I joined an informative and scenic private tour of St. Thomas, for example, which afforded spectacular photo opportunities from the highest point on the island. Guests can also rent Hobie Cat catamarans, kayaks and other watersports equipment, as well as arrange for private boat excursions to Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.