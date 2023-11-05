From Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, Avoya Travel hosted its 2023 Travel Conference onboard Discovery Princess. With more than 500 travel advisor and supplier attendees, it marked Avoya’s largest conference at sea, and featured a variety of brand announcements, workshops and networking opportunities.

“We were thrilled to host the 2023 Avoya Travel Conference onboard the Discovery Princess as we continue to strengthen our relationship with Avoya and its network members,” said Carmen Roig, vice president of sales at Princess Cruises. “It was so inspiring to see the enthusiasm and engagement from the independent agencies and the innovation that Avoya consistently brings to the table.”

Avoya’s 2024 conference will be held onboard Norwegian Joy from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2024.