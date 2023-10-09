Subscribe now using your favorite service:



Semcha Ledad may very well have the job many people have nightmares about.

In the age of chaos at airports, Ledad oversees operations for Air France and KLM in her role as station manager at Miami International Airport.

On this episode of Humans of Travel, listeners will get some great insight from someone who is behind the scenes at one of the busiest airports in the world. Ledad reflects on the challenges that she sees as opportunities for problem-solving, how she keeps calm when things are hectic around her, what she would like travel advisors and passengers to know about the airport experience and what makes Air France and KLM so special.

Ledad also shares more about her childhood growing up in New York City, her favorite destinations and what she sees in the airports she travels through on her own trips.

This episode is sponsored by Air France and KLM.

About Your Host Emma Weissmann is Managing Editor of TravelAge West, a print and online magazine for travel advisors based in the Western U.S. She is also the co-host of Trade Secrets, a podcast created with sister publication Travel Weekly.



TravelAge West also produces national trade publications Explorer and Family Getaways, as well as events including the Future Leaders in Travel Retreat, Global Travel Marketplace West, the WAVE Awards gala and the Napa Valley Leadership Forum.

