In preparation for the arrival of Carnival Firenze in Long Beach, Calif., next spring, Carnival Cruise Line is expanding available sailings from the West Coast for the 2025-2026 season.

Mexico

To Mexico, Firenze will embark on four-, five- and six-day cruises, spending two days in Cabo San Lucas on the six-day ones. And Carnival Radiance will feature three-, four- and five-day routes.

The line will welcome Firenze earlier than originally expected, on April 25, 2024, when it will depart on a weeklong sailing to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.

Sign Up for Our Monthly Cruise Newsletter Subscribe I accept the T&C and Privacy Policy.

Firenze, formerly Costa Cruises’ Costa Firenze, will deliver “Carnival Fun Italian Style,” according to the line.

Hawaii

Carnival will offer six special Carnival Journeys onboard Carnival Radiance. The 14-day sailings will visit Maui, Honolulu, Kauai and Hilo, as well as Ensenada, Mexico, on roundtrips from Long Beach. Departures are scheduled for Oct. 18 and Nove. 29, 2025, and Jan. 10, Feb. 7, March 7 and April 4, 2026.

