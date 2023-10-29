Explora Journeys may be new to the cruise scene, but the fledgling brand already has big plans for growth, anticipating a fleet of at least six ships to start.

To get a better sense of what the luxury line is all about and what’s on the horizon, we chatted with Chris Austin, chief sales officer at Explora.

From your perspective, what sets Explora Journeys apart from other luxury lines?

Explora Journeys is more than just a cruise line; it’s a new luxury lifestyle brand for the discerning traveler offering unique and immersive journeys that are meant to leave our guests inspired and transformed.

Our onboard experience, blended with our carefully curated destination experiences, create a distinct and luxurious journey that is unique to our brand.

We offer our guests a vibrant, cosmopolitan, relaxed European [style of] luxury at sea, with personalized details that enrich their time onboard, from in-room amenities such as heated marble floors in the bathrooms and Dyson hair dryers in each suite to open-air fitness areas in partnership with Technogym and the only Rolex boutique at sea. These small details play a large part in why many of our guests have said that they feel like they are in a floating boutique luxury hotel rather than on a cruise ship.

When I was onboard, I welcomed our guests as they stepped into the lobby. With eyes wide, their first words were, “Wow.”

With the reemergence of Crystal Cruises and the launch of players such as The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the segment is getting busier. Why should travel advisors sell Explora to their luxury customers today?

As part of MSC Group, with its years of maritime experience, Explora Journeys is built off extensive expertise blended with what we have observed from luxury travel providers.

With no NCFs (non-commissionable fares) [and] the industry’s first rolling commission payment program, travel advisors can earn commission now on the receipt of deposit funds or when a guest pays in full.

In addition, our vibrant and cosmopolitan European sense of luxury is different than what guests will experience on other lines — and that difference will be felt onboard, from our industry-leading host-to-guest ratio of 1.25:1 to the unrivaled spaces onboard and refined culinary experiences.

Our travel advisors are at the forefront of our B2B2C strategy, and we have created a bold portfolio of policies, programs and tools. We are offering our U.S. travel advisors very healthy commissions.

With the input of travel advisors, we have designed and launched an online Explora Travel Advisor Center to support our advisors in promoting our brand. Travel advisors can find all the information they require, including a Knowledge Suite for online learning, a Marketing Suite to access all our digital assets, Headlines for news and updates, a Booking Suite and a Performance Suite.

I am also very proud of the team we are building in the U.S. to support this very important market. All our U.S.-based team members share in their commitment to the travel advisor community, are professional consultative sellers and are passionate about the brand.

Now that six ships are confirmed on order, what opportunities do they provide advisors and their clients?

We are excited to have new ships continuing to roll out over the next few years. Explora I has already been in high demand, so welcoming more ships to our fleet will allow us to meet the demand for the bespoke luxury travel experiences that we offer.

Explora I launched in August of this year.

Our guests are affluent travelers who may have historically booked a luxury land-based hotel or resort for their vacation. With Explora I and our fleet, we’re opening up a new segment of luxury travel, appealing to discerning travelers who appreciate the bespoke experiences we provide, coupled with the incredible ease of packing and unpacking once for a remarkable holiday.

Where are the ships heading now, and what future itineraries are expected?

Explora I launched on Aug. 1, and has been sailing in Northern Europe, Iceland and Greenland. After she is finished sailing throughout Canada and New England, Explora I will cruise to the Caribbean and Central America. She will traverse the Panama Canal, the Pacific Coast and Hawaii, and then will sail to the Mediterranean and the Arabian Peninsula.

Explora II will embark on her maiden journey in the summer of 2024, spending her first season in the Mediterranean. For winter 2024 and 2025, Explora II will sail to the Caribbean.

What does the latest hydrogen-power news mean for sustainability, and why should clients care?

At the heart of our company is a deep appreciation for the oceans, and we hold it and our planet in the highest regard. As travelers, we must care for the places we are visiting, and it is our job to ensure we are seeing the world responsibly.

Explora Journeys is pushing toward a net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050, and our order for two hydrogen-powered ships will help us reach this goal. Hydrogen fuel will power a six-megawatt fuel cell to produce emissions-free power for the hotel operations and allow the vessels to run on zero emissions in port, with the engine turned off, which is a step in the right direction for decreasing our footprint and reaching net-zero carbon emissions.