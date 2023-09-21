Luxury brand Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled its new Regent Elevate program to boost its travel trade collaboration across three pillars: Elevated Insights, Elevated Support and Elevated Growth.

“At Regent, we believe that travel advisors are the lifeblood of the cruise industry, and our mission is to empower them to succeed,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Rewarding their dedication, expertise and passion, Regent Elevate is an extraordinary new program created exclusively with our travel partners in mind, focused on providing marketing insights, unrivaled sales support and growth-enhancing opportunities.”

Elevated Insights

Elevated Insights is all about training and marketing, and offers insights and research into market trends and target clientele. RSSC University has been revamped with new courses and graduate degree levels. A new Master’s degree offers courses such as The Regent Guest, Epicurean Perfection, Personalized Service and Luxurious Space.

After completing a degree, agents can now receive double bonus commission, up from $100 to $200, for every new booking made within 120 days. Plus, in partnership with The Travel Institute, 100 travel advisors will be offered the chance to get a sponsored scholarship toward becoming a Certified Travel Associate, covering 15 subjects for succeeding as a North American agent.

“We are delighted to upgrade our already highly popular RSSC University, making it more accessible and providing more training, support and incentives for our travel partners to grow their luxury cruise business,” said Shawn Tubman, senior vice president of sales for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We are also proud to be partnering with The Travel Institute and providing support for 100 scholarships for travel advisors to increase their travel qualifications and elevate their career and prospects.”

Elevated Support

As part of Elevated Support, an online asset portal called Marketing Central provides agents with optimized sales tools and requisite collateral. For instance, a new webinar comparing Regent to shoreside luxury hotel vacations and an accompanying toolkit have been developed alongside hotel strategist, Larry Mogelonsky. Access will be available later this month.

“A key part of growing your Regent business is to demonstrate the intrinsic value that comes with its all-inclusive proposition, from business-class air on intercontinental flights to onboard specialty dining and premium beverages, to unlimited free shore excursions in every port and more,” said Jennifer Pintaluba, the line’s vice president, trade marketing and sales engagement. “The new tools we have developed for our valued travel partners will assist in articulating the outstanding value found with a Regent cruise and will help them showcase the unrivaled Regent experience for their luxury hotel clients to enjoy again and again, all while helping them earn more.”

Elevated Growth

Lastly, Elevated Growth means incentivizing a thriving sales environment with everything from promotional offers to Regent’s “Commissions-with-a-Comma.”

To get started, the luxury line is thanking agents with the opportunity to earn a $250 gift card for any newly deposited 2024 reservations in October.