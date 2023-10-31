There was a bit of prepping I had to do in the weeks leading up to my first Virgin Voyages cruise. I needed sailing attire (all white would do), pajamas for the PJ Party and, of course, red clothes for the epic Scarlet Night event during my weeklong Adriatic Sea & Greek Gems sailing. What I could leave behind was a suit; the one item many cruise brands make mandatory for formal-night dinners is not required here.

That’s because Virgin Voyages doesn’t have a dress code. The cruise line’s relaxed atmosphere allows clients to come as they are. (Meanwhile, the #ootd [outfit of the day] crowd — mostly millennials and some Gen Xers — come dressed to impress in Instagram-chic fashions.)

In fact, sailors will find the atmosphere on a Virgin ship to be very laidback. If you’ve ever been to a Virgin Hotels property, a Virgin cruise is like a floating version of the brand’s hotels. The vibe is similar: Colors are vibrant, the music rocks, dinner is more fun and the shows are edgy.

An adults-only experience (guests must be at least 18 years old), Virgin Voyages follows the all-inclusive model, with gratuities, Wi-Fi, food, coffee, tea, soft drinks and fitness classes included. Guests can add an alcohol package in advance or pay as they go.

Onboard Virgin, there’s a relaxed atmosphere with no dress code.

Credit: 2023 Virgin Voyages

My seven-day cruise began with a flight from Las Vegas to Athens, Greece; there, I boarded Resilient Lady and set out on my sailing through the Adriatic Sea, with port days to explore Split and Dubrovnik, Croatia [https://www.travelagewest.com/Travel/Family-Travel/croatia-with-kids]; Kotor, Montenegro; and Corfu, Greece.

Launched in May 2023, Resilient Lady joins the “Lady Ship” Virgin line that debuted in 2021 with Scarlet Lady, followed by sister ship Valiant Lady a year later. A fourth vessel, Brilliant Lady, is expected to start sailing the Caribbean in 2024, and expansion is continuing. In September, Virgin Voyages announced plans to travel to 19 new ports and add 27 fresh itineraries.

Details Matter

What I first noticed on my Virgin Voyages vacation was the attention to detail. Typical in size for an ordinary stateroom, my Sea Terrace cabin was comfortable, especially for someone like me, who’s always on the go. Upon request, the bed transforms into an L-shaped sofa to open up the room, and a balcony hammock provides a relaxing spot to nap.

Staterooms feature balcony hammocks.

Credit: 2023 Virgin Voyages

Like most cruise lines, Virgin offers the option to purchase port excursions, called Shore Things. These include activities such as winery tours, cooking classes and ATV, boat and kayak expeditions. During my sailing, I chose boat rides to Croatia’s Trogir and Ciovo Island from Split and through Montenegro’s Boka Bay to Our Lady of the Rocks, a stunning Baroque-style church near Kotor.

I also opted to see the itinerary’s destinations at my own pace. That meant beach-hopping and swimming in the emerald waters of Split, exploring the fortified medieval city of Dubrovnik, hiking to a stunning viewpoint above Kotor Bay and visiting historic sites, forts and beach clubs in Corfu.

Cruise Dining, Redefined

When I travel, food is an important part of the experience for me. And Virgin delivered, offering a top-notch stable of restaurants bookable with reservations on the reliable Virgin Voyages App. And you won’t find buffets onboard; the closest thing is The Galley, an elevated food hall that’s ideal for quick bites throughout the day. The midship dining experience has fresh pastries, a 24-hour American diner, perfectly grilled burgers, tacos, a noodle bar and a sushi station with bento boxes.

Onboard dining is unique and exciting.

Credit: 2023 Virgin Voyages

Other grab-and-go spots include the whimsical Lick Me Till…Ice Cream bar and The Pizza Place, a popular late-night pickup spot of which I certainly took advantage.

But it’s Virgin’s tried-and-true restaurants that deserve all the buzz (they’re the same on every ship). At the lively and vegetarian-friendly Razzle Dazzle, guests can opt into a $25 bottomless boozy brunch, order “naughty” with meat add-ons or choose from plant-based meals such as squash ravioli or “fish” and chips (crispy banana blossoms). I suggest ending with the rainbow churros and ube ice cream.

For dinner and a show (of sorts), head to The Test Kitchen. I found the innovative tasting menu and presentation — smoke billowing out from under a cloche glass dome to reveal my salmon dish — quite entertaining.

Gunbae is the go-to for Korean barbecue, and Pink Agave is the spot for Mexican fare (save room for the chocolate tacos and milhojas, a fruit-filled puff pastry). Extra Virgin serves excellent pasta and seafood, while The Wake steakhouse has a buttery roasted bone marrow and tender New Zealand lamb chops.

The chocolate tacos are a highlight at Pink Agave.

Credit: 2023 Virgin Voyages

In all, I found the food fantastic and original. In addition to the normal menus, there was always a special or something new to try, so I never felt like I was eating the same thing day after day.

Endless Entertainment

Like all cruise lines, Virgin has outdoor pools, onboard shops, a casino, deckside hot tubs, a spa and a gym. More novelty stuff includes the Squid Ink tattoo parlor, an outdoor running track that rings the ship, a basketball court, a boxing ring and free fitness classes, including an intense HIIT (high intensity interval training) class.

Guests can relax in deckside hot tubs.

Credit: 2023 Virgin Voyages

After dark, I often found myself starting the night in The Social Club with some popcorn and maybe a boozy milkshake. It’s where people gather to play board games, visit the arcade, take part in trivia contests or sing karaoke.

But there’s entertainment all over the ship. There are multiple lounges featuring live music and drag shows. The Miss Behave Show divides the audiences in what can only be described as a sing-along game show, while acrobats and dancers take center stage in Persephone, an immersive experience with some Cirque du Soleil-type moments. The pinnacle of entertainment is Scarlet Night, when the whole ship dons red for a poolside party, even splashing and dancing in the shallow end. It’s a night to remember.

In fact, the whole journey was. I have a feeling I’ll be back.