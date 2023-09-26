As parents can attest, family travel is a challenge for even the most experienced travelers. Add to the mix different neurotypes (how a person’s brain functions and responds to stimuli, such as social cues), and going away with both neurodivergent and neurotypical children can be even more of an ordeal.

Kids who are neurodivergent — a term that refers to people with conditions such as autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or other forms of neurological or developmental conditions — struggle with newness. This can include everything from unfamiliar food, sounds, smells and sleeping environments to jet lag and unpredictable schedules — essentially, many of the things that come with travel. That disruption of routine may cause behavioral issues and emotional meltdowns for neurodivergent children, which can derail a vacation for every family member.

And, unfortunately, that reality is overwhelming many neurodiverse families to the point of inaction. A 2019 Autism Travel survey powered by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) — a nonprofit organization devoted to raising autism awareness and acceptance — asked 1,000 parents with at least one autistic child for travel insights. A whopping 87% said they do not take family vacations because it’s simply too difficult.

Of course, this is where travel advisors can make a difference. Here are some top tips.

Get Certified by IBCCES

IBCCES has a certification program for travel professionals that can help them serve families and individuals with special needs and better prepare them for vacations. According to Meredith Tekin, president of IBCCES, thousands of travel advisors have received the certification since the program debuted in 2017.

“For a travel advisor, knowing what to look out for and what to avoid can make all the difference in the world,” she said. “It can be the difference between a disaster and a memory that lasts forever.”

For example, in helping neurodiverse families plan hotel stays, an IBCCES Certified Autism Travel Professional (CATP) might book a room away from the hustle and bustle, a suite with extra space or accommodations right near a pool or beach. And in helping neurodiverse families schedule activities, a CATP agent might steer parents toward sensory-friendly experiences and away from destinations that are going to be loud and overwhelming.

Staten Island, New York-based travel advisor Kristina Wertheimer has the IBCCES certification and has been booking travel for neurodiverse families for about 18 months. She learned about planning neurodiverse family travel firsthand because she has two neurodivergent children. When she helps other neurodiverse families plan vacations, Wertheimer says she gravitates toward places where she knows staff members have experience working with neurodivergent individuals.

Beaches Resorts in the Caribbean, for example, has staff undergo a sensory-sensitivity training program.

“It makes such a huge difference when you are traveling with an autistic individual and you go to a resort where employees understand they may need to be a little more patient,” Wertheimer said, adding that all-inclusive resorts tend to work well for neurodiverse families since they don’t have to worry about superfluous expenses.

Counsel Families on Packing, the Airplane Experience and More

Wertheimer also counsels neurodiverse families on what to bring when they go away. She says noise-canceling headphones, chew necklaces (chewable jewelry) and sensory bags full of fidget toys are among the tools she recommends parents carry to help calm anxious neurodivergent kids.

When booking plane tickets for neurodiverse families, Wertheimer tries to connect them with the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA Cares program, a branch of TSA designed to assist travelers with disabilities and medical conditions and others who may need additional assistance with screening. Through this program, travelers can reserve a TSA Passenger Support Specialist, who can serve as a concierge through the screening process or offer a private screening in a quieter spot.

“TSA Cares eliminates the stress of the security checkpoint,” Wertheimer said. “That can be huge.”

Direct Clients Toward Neurodivergent-Friendly Suppliers and Venues

Finally, Wertheimer says she tries to direct neurodiverse families toward theme parks and attractions that have added facilities to accommodate guests with different neurotypes.

And these facilities are becoming more commonplace. Depending on the destination, they have different names — sensory rooms, quiet rooms or even family centers — but the intention behind them is the same: to offer a safe and relatively unstimulating haven for those who need a break.

Sesame Place and Universal Studios Hollywood, for instance, have family centers with breakout rooms where families (or nursing moms, for that matter) can relax for a bit. Legoland Florida Resort and Legoland New York Resort also feature quiet rooms where guests can decompress with weighted blankets, dim lighting and tactile toys.

According to Julie Estrada, public relations director for Legoland parent company Merlin Entertainments, these facilities aim to create an inclusive and approachable experience for children of all abilities while supporting parents in planning memorable vacations.

“We believe play is for everyone,” she said. “If we all work together to celebrate and support the next generation of innovators and dreamers, we can build a more inclusive world.”

Along with these two Legoland parks, Legoland California Resort recently added sensory-specific signage that informs visitors on a scale of 1 to 5 how much of a sensory trigger each ride might be.

Fittingly, the signs were developed by IBCCES.

Even professional sports teams are supporting those with sensory needs; arenas for the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Capitals, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Blue Jays and others have added special facilities with noise-canceling wall panels, dim lighting and muted televisions. Many of these arena facilities have been developed by KultureCity, an Alabama-based nonprofit that advocates for greater acceptance of those with sensory issues and “invisible disabilities.”

In certain markets, KultureCity also offers sensory bags with headphones, sunglasses and fidget toys that neurodivergent guests can check out and take to their seats for the duration of a game.