It’s happening. A slice of Miami is coming to the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

The long-anticipated 67-story Fontainebleau Las Vegas is preparing for its grand opening on Dec. 13, 2023. The $3.7-billion luxury resort will add 3,644 hotel rooms and suites to the market, just as Las Vegas preps to host the Super Bowl in February.

Fontainebleau is promising to bring its “legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service” to Las Vegas, and that means there will be plenty of familiar restaurants and nightclubs from its Miami location, sprinkled among many original concepts.

With an eye-popping 36 restaurants and bars, a 6-acre pool complex, a casino with 42-foot-high ceilings, convention halls, luxury shops, a fitness center and a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa, Fontainebleau has everything a client could ask for in a megaresort. Colleen Birch, chief operating officer for Fontainebleau, says the resort is expecting to attract global guests “who are passionate about quality travel and looking for something outside of the traditional.”

“Fontainebleau Las Vegas will provide the highest level of excellence that guests expect and deserve,” Birch said. “We’re focused on re-introducing humanized hospitality back into luxury travel. Through our attention to detail, no stone is left unturned when it comes providing the best guest experience.”

Another focus, she says, is “prioritizing wellness so that our guests can incorporate their health-focused needs into their stay.”

To that end, Lapis Spa was uniquely designed to use sensory elements, aromatherapy and lighting that changes throughout the day to adapt to guests’ natural circadian rhythm. The spa also features an Aufguss Sauna (where a sauna master uses rhythmical towel movements to circulate the fragrant air), a salt mist chamber, a snow shower and an herbal inhalation room.

The casino features 42-foot-high ceilings.

Credit: 2023 Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Iconic Style

Those familiar with Fontainebleau’s signature style will notice that the Las Vegas

property shares not only outposts of some restaurants and nightlife venues found in South Beach, but many of the same design elements and aesthetics, as well.

“It was important for us to incorporate some of the signature touches from the original Miami Beach location,” Birch said.

Here, like in Florida, the guestrooms have the feel of a seaside retreat. Dressed in blue –and-silver water tones with dashes of coral-pink — and accented by mercury-glass mirrors and brass finishes — the rooms and suites have a distinct beach vibe.

There are three categories of standard suites: the Junior Suite offers 896 square feet, while the Noble Suite features 937 square feet. There is also the Royal Suite, similar in size to the Noble but located on, or above, the 54th floor.

Fontainebleau also has several luxury suites stretching from the 1,651-square-foot Panorama Suite to the Grand Panorama, a 2,022-square-foot space with wraparound city and mountain views, a dining table that seats six, a bar area and a billiards table. The resort’s top-of-the-line accommodations, the Fleur de Lis Collection, are a series of ultra-elegant and spacious suites that include several opulent two-bedroom spaces.

Colleen Birch, chief operating officer for Fontainebleau

Credit: 2023 Melanie Dunea

Culinary Collection

The extensive food and beverage program includes 36 restaurants and bars with a number of award-winning chefs and restaurateurs at the helm. Gabriela Camara will bring her Mexican eatery Cantina Contramar to the property, along with a first-in-the nation Casa Dragones tequila tasting room. Michelin-starred chef Masa Ito and Kevin Kim will open Ito, an intimate 12-seat omakase restaurant.

In a city that is known for its foodie-centric offerings, we wanted to be sure we brought a collection that is new and fresh, something Las Vegas has not seen before.

Coming out of L.A. is Evan Funke’s popular Italian eatery Mother Wolf, while David Grutman will open Komodo and Papi Steak. Additional hotspots include Chyna Club, The Tavern and Washing Potato.

“The vision was clear — to create something new and different on property that would revolutionize the city’s culinary landscape,” Birch said. “In a city that is known for its foodie-centric offerings, we wanted to be sure we brought a collection that is new and fresh, something Las Vegas has not seen before.”

There will also be some new versions of classic Fontainebleau concepts Bleau Bar, Chez Bon Bon, La Cote, and Vida.

Entertainment Plans

Aside from announcing a two-show New Year appearance from Post Malone (Dec. 30-31), Fontainebleau is keeping its cards close on who will perform in the resort’s 3,800-seat theater.

In the meantime, Miami favorite Liv will be the resort’s main nightclub, with dayclub Liv Beach opening at the beginning of pool season in the spring. The 6-acre complex features several pools, four bars, two restaurants and gaming.