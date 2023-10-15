There’s no doubt that InterContinental Hotels & Resorts enjoys a well-established — and much-respected — reputation in the travel industry. But that doesn’t mean the brand is coasting.

In fact, InterContinental has just debuted a global brand update. Tom Rowntree, vice president of global luxury & lifestyle brands for parent company IHG Hotels & Resorts, describes the refresh as “a comprehensive transformation to ensure InterContinental stays at the forefront of crafting luxury experiences for modern travelers.”

Here, he offers an inside look at the rebrand and other news.

Why did InterContinental feel it was time for a refresh?

This brand evolution is rooted in deep research into the shifting needs of the modern luxury traveler, and a strategic focus on modernizing the brand for millennials and Generation Z — who, by 2026, will represent 61% of luxury travelers, according to Boston Consulting Group. We want to ensure that we are delivering experiences aligned with what the luxury travelers of today and tomorrow need, while retaining InterContinental’s prestigious and esteemed reputation.

But beyond the demographic shifts are the changing mindsets of luxury travelers — who desire cultural enrichment and [expanded] knowledge. They crave connection and the ability to celebrate with friends and family, as well as design that inspires. The various facets of the brand evolution have been designed to meet — and exceed — these demands.

How will the new branding enhance the guest experience?

One key area [involves] fostering cultural connections and learning experiences. More than two-thirds of American travelers now say that cultural experiences are a key part of their travels, and InterContinental possesses an unsurpassed ability to provide these culturally enriching experiences. The concierge will evolve to become even more accessible and inter-active, leveraging technology and expanding beyond the traditional desk, honing the power of their insider knowledge, expertise and cultural literacy to ensure guests are able to gain the knowledge and experiences they’re searching for.

Another area we focused on was intentional flexibility. Modern travelers lead diverse lives, and their needs change throughout the course of the day.

Tom Rowntree, vice president of global luxury & lifestyle brands for IHG Hotels & Resorts

Credit: 2023 InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

A lot of our work in this brand evolution has been about how we can help travelers feel like the best versions of themselves. We are looking at this end-to-end in the guest experience, and are introducing many different things, including a science-based food and beverage initiative and NASA-inspired Timeshifter technology, [an app] designed to temper the effects of jetlag and travel fatigue. We are also collaborating with neuro-science-based designer Isabelle Sjovall to enhance the restorative process of our physical spaces.

What other new developments can guests look forward to?

InterContinental will also evolve its events offerings, helping guests celebrate personal occasions and milestones through our new Incredible Occasions program. As life gets busier, people have less time to organize and get people together, and this program is designed not only to elevate celebrations, but to make it easier for people to host them … from lavish dinner parties to birthdays, anniver-saries and more.

What else is new at InterContinental?

InterContinental currently has 93 hotels in the pipeline, representing a nearly 45% increase in portfolio size in the years to come. The brand recently welcomed a new hotel in Rome — InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace — marking its return to the Eternal City. There are also some significant renovations to note, such as the iconic InterContinental Sydney, housed within the restored treasury building in Circular Quay, offering breathtaking views of Sydney Harbour and the Opera House. And InterContinental Paris Le Grand, one of the portfolio’s most storied properties, also recently emerged from a renovation that honored the hotel’s magnificent legacy while introducing updated interiors and amenities.