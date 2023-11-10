Luxury travel advisor network Virtuoso has released findings from its 2024 Virtuoso Luxe Report, highlighting data collected via a survey sent to more than 2,000 leading advisors across 50 countries.

Major takeaways include that travelers are ready and willing to go far and wide if it means having once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and that they are equally willing to pay for such experiences, even in a time of inflation challenges and global unrest.

Europe is Trending for 2024

Advisors report that Europe continues to reign supreme in terms of client interest, and that top destinations for next year are Italy, Greece, France, England and Spain, fueled by interest in revisiting these countries and finding comfort in exploring a destination they’re already familiar with.

Italy, the top destination, is a favorite for all types of travelers, from families to honeymooners.

Clients looking to get off the beaten path a bit — while still staying within Europe — are inquiring about Croatia and Portugal, both of which are likely to offer fewer crowds than the above-listed mainstays. And with the Olympics slated to take place in Paris next year, it’s little surprise that survey respondents report it as the most sought-after city destination in the world, followed by Rome, Barcelona, Florence and London.

Other Destinations for 2024

Virtuoso advisors also say that some clients are eager to venture to less-explored places. Some wish to be the “first” in a destination, while others are intrigued by countries that have been popular in the not-too-distant past, such as Iceland and Japan. Japan was among the last countries to reopen its borders post-pandemic, and is now re-emerging as a traveler hotspot, popular for its cultural and culinary opportunities.

In Southeast Asia, clients are inquiring about Thailand and Vietnam. Small-ship cruising on the Mekong River is also driving interest in Asia.

Destinations for Adventure and Nature

As adventure travelers look for unique experiences in a post-pandemic world, advisors are fielding interest in unspoiled places including Norway, Iceland, Alaska and Antarctica. Geographical boundaries are shifting, respondents say, as travelers aim to see sights already impacted by climate change.

Folks may explore Alaska and Antarctica via adventure cruises, advisors say. And travelers hoping to support local economies in the wake of natural disasters are looking to Greece, Morocco and Hawaii.