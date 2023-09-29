With 3,600 miles of dazzling shoreline, Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast features stunning islands — none more so than Hvar. Despite its reputation as a playground for the rich and famous, Hvar is a welcoming destination for families, too. The island offers a range of family-friendly activities, from exploring ancient hilltop fortresses to, unsurprisingly, swimming at stunning, picture-perfect beaches.

Most visitors to Hvar Island arrive at the Harbour of Hvar via one of six private companies offering catamaran ferry services. Within Hvar Town, a car is not recommended or needed, however, when traveling outside of town, families can rent a car, take a local bus or hire a driver or a private boat to take them around the island. Adventurous families might consider renting bikes, scooters or ATVs via companies such as Real Hvar to venture around the island.

What to See and Do With Kids

Families can start by exploring Hvar Town, the epicenter of the island, with its beautiful old stone buildings and narrow cobblestone streets filled with galleries, cafes and shops. All roads lead to St. Stephen’s Square, the town’s main gathering spot and the largest open square in Dalmatia. The square is flanked by two of the island’s most iconic buildings: St. Stephen’s Cathedral, and Hvar Theatre and Arsenal, which was built in the 14th century as a maintenance shipyard and later transformed into the first public theater in Europe. For a deeper look into Hvar’s historic sites, advisors can arrange for families to take a walking tour with a local guide.

Perched atop the nearby hills, the ancient fortress, known as Fortica, offers fascinating vistas and an equally fascinating glimpse into the island’s history. Dating back to the 6th century, when the Byzantines established a citadel there, the current fortress was built by the Venetians in 1278. In 1551, the structure was reinforced and served as a place of refuge for residents in 1571, when the Ottoman Turks invaded and destroyed the town. Exploring the fortress will surely be a highlight for families who complete the meandering trail to the top and navigate through the fortress’ chambers and corridors, where incomparable panoramic views of Hvar and the Adriatic Sea await.

There are more than 15 beaches dotting Hvar’s tranquil shores, providing ample places for families to swim, snorkel and sunbathe. Two of the most popular beaches on Hvar Island are Pokonji Dol Beach and Dubovica Beach, where a short boat ride leads to the island’s famous Red Rocks. Situated just off the coast of Hvar, the Pakleni Islands archipelago, an oasis of 21 car-free islets, is home to beaches such as Palmizana and Mlini. These family-friendly beaches offer crystal-clear waters and scenic bays — as well as the convenience of lounge chairs and umbrellas for rent, and on-site restaurants such as the renowned Laganini Lounge Bar & Fish House.

Founded by Greek settlers in the 4th century B.C., Stari Grad is one of the oldest continually inhabited places in all of Europe, and the charming town and its nearby agricultural plain are both UNESCO World Heritage sites. Visit Hora Farm, where the entire family can take in the beautiful countryside, from rolling lavender fields to olive groves. Parents can partake in wine tastings at the farm’s vineyard while the kids interact with the farm animals. The owner’s nearby farm-to-table eatery, Hora Restaurant, serves delicious homemade breads and is also a great place to try Croatia’s signature peka dish, made of meat or fish slowly cooked with herbs and vegetables in a bell-shaped dome.

The author (far left) and her family having dinner in Hvar.

Credit: 2023 Taryn White

About 6 miles east of Stari Grad lies Jelsa, a quiet town that holds the unique distinction of being the first International Dark Sky Community in Croatia and southern Europe. Every year, an awe-inspiring Perseids meteor shower, known as “The Tears of St. Lawrence,” illuminates the night sky and is celebrated with a feast in August. Jelsa is also home to a beautiful waterfront and attractions such as the 16th-century St. Mary’s Church.

Regardless of how families end up spending their time in Hvar, they are sure to have a European vacation to remember.