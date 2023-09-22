Editor's Note: This story was updated on Sept. 22.

For most of 2023, travelers have been itching to know when Brightline, an intercity rail provider, will launch its service at Brightline’s Orlando Station, located at Orlando International Airport. And for good reason: The much-anticipated station connects millions and regionalizes the state through its Orlando to Miami route.

The 37,350-square-foot station is located in the airport’s new Terminal C and connects directly to the airport’s parking deck C, which has more than 350 parking spaces reserved for Brightline guests. A people mover provides a five-minute connection to Terminal A and Terminal B.

Brightline Orlando will feature a craft-cocktail bar called Mary Mary Bar.

Credit: 2023 Brightline Orlando

When Will Brightline Orlando Open?

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter Subscribe I accept the T&C and Privacy Policy.

Following numerous delays, Brightline Orlando opened on Sept. 22, despite previous reports that the service would launch by Sept. 1. Brightline suggests that users sign up for its emails to find out about updates.

“Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model. We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now.”

When Will Tickets Go on Sale and How Much Do They Cost?

Orlando ticket sales for future dates have officially launched on Brightline's app and on its website.

One-way fares start at $79 for Smart, $39 for kids and $149 for Premium. Smart fare bundles for families of four will be available for less than $199 one way.

Travel advisors will be able to book discounted fares for themselves. Brightline expects to offer commissionable fares that are bookable in the GDS soon.

What Is the Train Schedule for Orlando to South Florida Routes?

Service includes include 16 daily roundtrips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando.

Weekdays

Hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami run from 5:00 a.m. until 8:50 p.m. The first southbound train from Orlando arrives in Miami at 8:30 a.m.

Hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando run from 6:50 a.m. until 9:45 p.m. The first northbound train from Miami arrives in Orlando at 10:15 a.m.

Weekends

Hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami run from 5:00 a.m. until 8:50 p.m. The first southbound train from Orlando arrives in Miami at 8:30 a.m.

Hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando run from 5:45 a.m. until 9:45 p.m. The first northbound train from Miami arrives in Orlando at 9:15 a.m.

Additional dedicated trains serve commuters and the South Florida region between Miami and West Palm Beach with early morning departures at 5:00 a.m. from West Palm Beach and late night departures until 12:45 a.m. out of Miami.

How Long Will Brightline Take From Miami to Orlando?

Brightline travels from Miami to Orlando in just over three hours. The train travels 125 miles per hour and helps passengers avoid driving in traffic.

How Can Travelers Take Advantage of Brightline's Partnership With Uber?

The rideshare service is integrated in Brightline's app, Brightline+, which also includes access to electric golf carts, airport shuttles and more. Premium guests will receive complimentary Uber rides within a five-mile radius, while guests in Smart can add a ride to and from the station for a fee, without distance restrictions.

Our Analysis: Advisors Can Benefit From Brightline Orlando's Buzz and Ease

Brightline’s Orlando launch was much anticipated because it helps make travel more accessible and convenient for many travelers. Travelers can take cruise and theme park vacations more easily thanks to the new service — some are even calling it the Disney World train.

Taking advantage of the line’s additional stops, including Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, savvy advisors can position the new station as another reason to book a Florida vacation.

Fast Facts: Brightline Orlando Will Offer Smart and Premium Service

- Passengers access trains by escalator or elevators to the first-level platform and board from one of two new track platforms.

- These platforms are 1,000 feet long and accommodate a train with four coaches and two locomotives that transport guests on the Orlando to Miami route.

- The main entrance is located off the airport’s two-story glass atrium.

- Once inside the station, passengers can purchase tickets from guest services or a self-service kiosk, and check luggage before proceeding through touchless turnstiles into the security screening area.

- Brightline is the only rail system in America that screens all passengers and bags prior to boarding.

Brightline Orlando's Premium lounge is an exclusive space for Premium travelers.

Credit: 2023 Brightline Orlando

- Guests can choose from two classes of service: Smart and Premium.

- Premium service entails complimentary drinks and snacks in a lounge and train coach.

- The station provides free high-speed Wi-Fi, charging stations at every seat, 87 big-screen televisions and a children’s play area located in the Smart Lounge.

- Brightline currently serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, Fla.

- The company has plans to connect Las Vegas to Southern California.

What They Are Saying: Brightline Aims to Transform Train Travel

“This world-class train station continues our mission of transforming train travel in America,” Goddard said. “We have carefully thought through each detail of this station to ensure that it exceeds the expectations of the modern traveler.”