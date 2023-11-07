The American Society of Travel Advisors’ (ASTA) long-running Global Convention event will re-emerge in 2024 with a new name: The Travel Advisor Conference.

The rebranded event will put a clear focus on helping advisors sharpen their business skills, according to Zane Kerby, CEO and president of ASTA. Next year’s conference will take place May 29-31 at Hilton Anatole in Dallas. Tennis superstar Venus Williams will be the event’s keynote speaker.

“We took a look at our annual event and knew that a sharper focus on business skills and growth would provide value for our members and the industry as a whole,” said Kerby in a press release. “I’m excited for next year’s event in Dallas, and I know that the advisors who attend will leave knowing how to take their businesses to the next level."

In addition to Williams’ keynote, attendees will learn from Chris Voss of The Black Swan Group, a former FBI negotiator who will present a Master Class on business negotiation skills. Other instructors and speakers in the event’s lineup include university professors, travel industry leaders (including Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, and Chris Nassetta, CEO of Hilton) and representatives from TED and the Small Business Development Center.

The conference will also place a heavy emphasis on education. Travel advisors can choose their own “tracks” during the event that focus on areas such as “Cultivating,” “Accelerating” or “Innovating” their businesses.

Tracks will be useful for travel advisors of all levels, from new-to-industry recruits to seasoned veterans, according to Kerby, and other on-site courses offered during the event will count for credit toward ASTA’s Verified Travel Advisor Certification.

“The new tiered education program includes top business school professors from UCLA, Harvard and Arizona State,” he said. “We’ve hired the FBI’s chief hostage negotiator and NY Times best-selling author to train ASTA attendees on negotiating. Travel advisors who attend will experience perspectives and training not available at other industry events.”

Kerby said the conference’s new name clearly communicates the event’s goal and target audience.

“The name communicates exactly who the conference is for and reiterates our commitment to professional development, regardless of experience level,” he said.

For questions related to the conference, travel advisors can email membercare@asta.org or visit www.traveladvisorconference.org.