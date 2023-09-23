Nearly 300 travel advisors joined some 80 global partners for Travel Edge Network’s recent Limitless event. The two-day, hybrid event included both virtual sessions and in-person dinners in seven cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Themed “Together We Grow,” this year’s Limitless was designed to help advisors improve business growth and profitability. Attendees could participate in destination showcases, as well as learn from panel discussions on topics such as client acquisition strategies, revenue generation, sustainable travel practices and other business issues.

“Limitless is such a great platform to empower agents to make connections with suppliers and each other,” said Katie Carew, a travel advisor with Travel Edge Network. “It’s a great way to learn how other people are doing their business and collaborate with our peers to make our businesses better.”