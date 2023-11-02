

Members of the travel industry do far more than help people plan their trips — they are creating deeper connections between communities across the globe. That is a message that adventure travel and tour operator G Adventures has put at the center of its brand, whether that means helping travelers explore remote corners of the world or bringing together hundreds of travel advisors and suppliers for a service project in Peru.

In this video, Jeremy Brady, director of sales, USA and Latin America for G Adventures, shares how the organization works to cultivate this “communityship” throughout the travel industry. He’s joined by several attendees of the Future Leaders of Travel Retreat, who discuss their views on community in the travel industry and how travel advisors can help to foster that.

Watch the video above to see how members of the industry are using their work to strengthen connections throughout the world.

