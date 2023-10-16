Once considered a niche activity for the adrenaline-seeking few, adventure travel has expanded beyond its original definition to include a wider array of activities and travel styles. As a result, travel advisors are finding new opportunities to sell, as operators around the globe develop new offerings to appeal to more travelers.

“In the past, adventure was thought of as active adventure with more emphasis on the physically fit and energetic traveler,” said Charlotte French, owner of Cavatica Luxury Travel in Wilmington, N.C. “Today, I consider adventure travel to be destinations and/or experiences that take travelers out of their normal comfort zones. With a much greater interest in sustainable travel, this has provided the opportunity to have deeper dialogue with travelers about the ‘why’ of their planned trip and the potential to introduce adventure elements to their travels.”

For Michelle Bemis, senior travel advisor at McCabe World Travel in McLean, Va., cruises that include an adventure component are especially popular with her clients.

“Adventure travel has become more accessible to a larger group of clients in the last few years, mostly due to the increase in cruise lines sailing in Antarctica,” she said. “We cross-market adventure travel to clients who have booked safaris, hiking and biking trips and small-ship experiences in places such as Alaska, Central America and Asia.”

Well-educated travel advisors are also playing an important role in the growth of adventure travel, according to Amanda Klimak, president of Largay Travel in Waterbury, Conn.

“I have found that more of our advisors are focusing on this niche,” she said. “And as they educate themselves, they feel more empowered to make recommendations that they may have felt uncomfortable making in the past. And many adventure travel companies, such as Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, are doing a fabulous job of educating modern agents.”

What’s Selling in Adventure Travel

Advisors report growth in several types of adventure travel.

“Safaris are always at the top of clients’ bucket lists,” Klimak said. “Also, cycling journeys with companies such as DuVine are in demand due to the introduction of e-bikes, which make the journey enjoyable, even for lightweights like me. Adventures with a focus on specific wildlife, such as bears or whales, are always popular and allow advisors to suggest great companies like Natural Habitat Adventures.”

Klimak noted that adventure-seeking clients are especially attractive for agencies because they can be good sources of repeat business.

“African safaris, as well as Galapagos and Alaska small-ship cruising are usually where most clients start their adventure journey,” she said. “But once they are hooked, it’s easy for advisors to keep that passion going.”

Cruises can be an especially attractive way to introduce clients to adventurous experiences, according to French.

“Experiential and cultural opportunities are becoming more sought after, in addition to traveling to more off-the-beaten-path destinations,” she said. “I am also finding that a positive way to introduce some of these trips to my clients is to recommend expedition cruising with partners such as Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic. They provide wonderful opportunities to introduce different cultures and destinations — for example, their expedition cruise to the Kimberley region of Australia.”

Wendy Taylor, luxury and adventure travel designer at Preferred Travel and Company in Naples, Fla., sees the strongest interest in upscale adventure itineraries, including safaris, polar expeditions and rail journeys.

“These adventure travel experiences for luxury clients cater to individuals who seek both excitement and comfort, providing a balance between exploration and relaxation,” she said. “Tailored itineraries, private guides and exclusive accommodations are common features in these high-end adventures.”

What Travelers Look For

Satisfying today’s adventure travel client requires an especially effective qualifying process, according to Bemis.

“We have lengthy conversations with clients about how they like to travel,” she said. “Are they just crossing off a destination or are they deeply interested in learning more about that place?”

An advisor’s own love of adventure travel can make selling easier, according to French.

“I firmly believe that personal experience has a direct correlation to where my clients travel and their interests,” she explained. “The key to matching them to the right type of adventure is taking the time to have an in-depth conversation with them about why they are traveling, so that I can understand what a good fit for them may be.”

Klimak, however, notes that advisors can often find new sales opportunities with clients who may not even realize that they are looking for adventure.

“Most of the clients we send on adventure travel experiences don’t come in asking for adventure,” she said. “They come in saying they are curious; they want to do something different and want to connect with their loved ones in a deeper way. Adventure travel is truly a life-changing experience for most people in ways that they can’t even imagine.”

Adventure travel provides opportunities to connect with nature on a deeper level.