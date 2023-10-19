In the last decade, some of Australia’s most iconic environments have made headlines. First, in 2016, there were sensationalist reports claiming that coral bleaching had killed the Great Barrier Reef. (As someone who snorkeled over vibrant coral and alongside green sea turtles just days before writing this, I can assure you it’s alive and well.) Then, in late 2019 and early 2020, catastrophic bushfires swept across the country.

Fortunately, Australia’s ecosystems have demonstrated true resilience and the ability to regenerate. But even though your clients will be thrilled to see colorful coral in the water and lush green growth on land, these eco-systems still need our help.

With regenerative tourism trending, tour operators from reef to rainforest are developing programs to help visitors gain a deeper understanding of Australia’s incredible ecology — and to help preserve it for the future. Here are some of our favorite options.

Helping Sea Turtles

Just a 45-minute boat ride from Cairns, Fitzroy Island has long been an idyllic weekend getaway for locals and tourists alike. Situated within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, it features sheltered beaches where snorkelers and divers can see species such as clown fish, turtles and even whales between July and September. This land-based excursion will appeal to clients who are less confident in the water — but who still want the opportunity to give back.

During Fitzroy’s full-day Marine Conservation Program, travelers help care for patients at the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre. The wildlife hospital provides care to injured and sick sea turtles, including those that have become entangled in fishing lines or that have ingested plastic. Visitors will also learn to identify coral-eating Drupella snails and help remove them from the reef, and contribute observations to the Eye on the Reef survey for the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA). This citizen science program enables visitors to collect and record information about reef health and marine animal sightings, which is then used by GBRMPA to determine how to best manage the reef.

Clients with more time to spare may also be interested in No Limit Adventures’ week-long volunteer program at the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, which can be combined with a 12-day Learn to Dive program. Once certified, guests will then be able to undertake conservation tasks, such as underwater surveying to help determine the health of the reef.

Planting Coral

While Fitzroy offers a taste of what can be seen at the Great Barrier Reef, most international visitors will be wowed by the Outer Great Barrier Reef. And now, Queensland’s most popular pontoons and dive-boat operators are contributing to our scientific understanding of the 1,430-mile-long system, with onboard marine biologists and opportunities for guests to get involved.

Out of Cairns, Passions of Paradise hosts its Marine Biologist for a Day program. Confident snorkelers are invited to contribute to Eye on the Reef, while accredited divers can observe Passions of Paradise’s crew working in the underwater coral nursery at the Hastings Reef. Or, on Dreamtime Dive & Snorkel’s Recovery Days — held once a month — visitors can get hands-on and help marine biologists plant coral at the same site.

Out of Bundaberg, Lady Musgrave Experience — a relatively new pontoon with an underwater observatory and on-deck glamping tents — will be launching its citizen science experiences in 2024.

From a new dedicated research pontoon, visitors will contribute to reef health surveys and assist with coral transplanting.

Citizen Science Cruises

Cruise line Coral Expeditions hosts an annual Citizen Science itinerary in partnership with Australian Geographic. Cruising from Brisbane to Cairns along the length of the Great Barrier Reef, the 10-day trip includes stops at research stations, where passengers meet with scientists and assist with their projects. Other stops include Lady Elliot Island, an important bird rookery; Mon Repos Turtle Centre, where hundreds of marine turtles nest every year; and the Museum of Underwater Art, an underwater art installation where coral gardens grow within a submerged greenhouse.

In Tasmania, On Board Expeditions offers wildlife research programs.

The need for surveying and monitoring — which can only be done on such a large scale through citizen science — is not limited to the Great Barrier Reef. In Tasmania, passengers with On Board Expeditions’ Odalisque III — a new sustainable expedition vessel for groups of 12 guests — are encouraged to contribute to the Tasmanian Government’s National Values Atlas by recording sightings of rare species, including ground parrots, Tasmanian devils and quolls.

Post-Bushfire Landscapes

When wildfires swept across Australia in the “Black Summer” of 2019 to 2020, the world was transfixed by scenes of charred landscapes and injured koalas. Thankfully, the areas that were hit the hardest are now in full recovery mode.

Among these locales is Kangaroo Island, a regenerating landscape that is once again lush and green. With local operator Exceptional Kangaroo Island, your clients can learn more about bushfire regeneration, while viewing koalas, kangaroos and glossy black cockatoos in a natural setting.

On the mainland, Echidna Walkabout Tours, in East Gippsland, operates in an environment that was also hit by the fires. From September until May, the small-group tour operator offers a four-day private itinerary that includes contributing to post-bushfire wildlife surveys, helping with koala research and conducting beach clean-ups.

Exceptional Kangaroo Island and Echidna Walkabout are both members of Australian Wildlife Journeys. They are just two of the collection’s 12 members who use citizen science apps such as iNaturalist, a platform that allows visitors to contribute high-quality data to improve scientists’ understanding of our biodiversity.