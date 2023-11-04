Just an hour’s flight (or a 2½-hour bullet train ride) from Tokyo lies Kanazawa, the seaside capital city of Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture.

But Kanazawa warrants much more than just a day trip from Tokyo; it offers a wealth of experiences for travelers looking to mix the contemporary with the traditional. And wherever clients decide to go in this bustling capital city, there are sure to be surprises and delights around every corner.

Where to Eat

The early bird gets the worm during a visit to Omicho Market, a bustling food and seafood bazaar in Kanazawa’s city center that dates back to the Edo period (1603-1868). Lined on each side by nearly 200 food stalls and vendors, the winding covered market has become the city’s largest, and features everything from fresh seafood and locally grown fruits and vegetables to packaged goods and prepared meals.

(Pro tip: Head there in the morning for the freshest catch, and find the vending machine just outside the entrance for on-the-go sashimi).

The writer's creation, made during a sushi-making class at In Kanazawa House

Credit: 2023 Emma Weissmann

During a market tour and sushi-making class offered by Kohaku, a local DMC, we meandered through throngs of local shoppers while on a quest for sashimi, Japanese pears and “dancing” oyster mushrooms (named for the foragers who dance with happiness upon finding them). Then, we drove about 10 minutes to In Kanazawa House — a kitchen, restaurant and community event space used by the DMC — for a sushi-making class. I put on my metaphorical chef’s hat and delicately layered fresh cuts of fish and vegetables onto pillowy balls of rice. Paired with the ingredients we acquired during our market run, it was a true feast.

Hyatt Centric Kanazawa opened in 2020 and has a modern feel with local flair.

Credit: 2023 Hyatt Centric Kanazawa

Where to Sleep

Just across the street from the bullet train station is Hyatt Centric Kanazawa, which opened in 2020. Guests will find contemporary comforts (including a 24-hour fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi access and restaurants featuring both Western-style and Japanese menu items), accented with local flair. The 253 guestrooms and seven connecting suites are modern, and public spaces feature artwork from local Kanazawa artisans.

But the true selling point of this property is its location — it’s within a 10-minute drive of many of the city’s top attractions, including the sprawling, ancient gardens of Kanazawa Castle Park and the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art.

Hyatt Centric Kanazawa is located just 10 minutes from the city's 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art.

Credit: 2023 Emma Weissmann

Where to Play

Kanazawa is home to three "geigi" districts that date back to the Edo period. Similar to Tokyo’s famed "geisha" and Kyoto’s "geiko," Kanazawa’s geigi performers are masters of traditional Japanese art forms, which include singing, dancing and playing instruments such as the Taiko drum and Shinobue flute. Visit one of Kanazawa’s "ochaya" (geigi performance houses) in a "chayagai" (teahouse district) for a night of traditional song and dance.

During my geigi dinner experience at In Kanazawa House near Higashi Chaya District, I participated in an interactive performance while dining on a traditional Japanese bento box dinner, and then played table games led by the geigi.