A wedding proposal should be a memorable event in the history of a couple’s life together. Finding the right setting can help ensure that the memories are even sweeter.

With its wide variety of island backdrops — including pristine beaches and chic luxury resorts — the Caribbean offers many enticing locations for planning a romantic moment to pop the question.

To help set the stage, some hotels in the Caribbean offer proposal and romance packages that include a variety of amenities and experiences, as well as the services of a dedicated on-site planner. Here are some of the top options from around the region.

Antigua and Barbuda

Blue Waters Resort & Spa in Antigua offers a Sunset Champagne Experience that includes canapes and glasses of bubbly at the resort’s clifftop spa, setting the stage for couples to blissfully relax while contemplating the rest of their lives together. The hotel’s private dining experiences, which can take place barefoot on the beach or in a private gazebo atop a cliff, can also lay the groundwork for a romantic proposal.

Aruba

Sign Up for Our Monthly Caribbean Newsletter Subscribe I accept the T&C and Privacy Policy.

At Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, a Sunset Concierge can help arrange proposals that take place during private dinners on the beach or next to a waterfall. The hotel’s Sunset Concierge Proposal Offer includes a private dining experience with a “surprise” dessert, two welcome glasses of sparkling wine and a custom-designed arch with a flower arrangement and marquee lettering that spells out “I do.”

A Sunset Concierge at Hilton Aruba can arrange a romantic dining experience.

Credit: 2023 Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, meanwhile, offers a Toes in the Sand & a Ring on the Hand package that includes dinner for two at the beachfront Atardi restaurant, a 45-minute photography session and a bottle of Moet Chandon. Lovebirds also have the option of adding a couples massage.

Bahamas

In the Bahamas, Cove Eleuthera offers an Eleutheran Engagement package that includes accommodations in an oceanfront villa; a custom floral arrangement; a photographer to document the proposal; a one-hour sunset cruise with strawberries cheese and bubbly; a private, three-course dinner in the guestroom or on the beach; and romantic room decorations that can include a special turndown with flower petals.

At The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas, couples who indulge in the Love is in the Air - Romance Package receive daily breakfast for two, one dinner for two at Dune by Jean-Georges restaurant, a bottle of champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries and one candlelit bath with rose petals.

Barbados

In Barbados, meanwhile, a designated Proposal Concierge at O2 Beach Club & Spa works with couples to create custom proposal experiences that can include experiences such as private dinners on the beach, private sunset viewings with champagne and even the services of a “hidden photographer” to document the magical moment without spoiling the couple’s vibe.

O2 also has a partnership with Diamonds International, providing guests with a 20% discount on certain jewelry; virtual appointments are available before arrival. In addition, twosomes who propose at the property before the end of 2023 will receive one free night on their next stay.

Jamaica

At Sunset at the Palms in Negril, Jamaica, the Pop the Question package includes the services of a wedding concierge to help choose the best location for the proposal, as well as a private, candlelit dinner for two; a chilled bottle of sparkling wine; and continental breakfast in bed.

A wedding concierge sets up a breakfast, among other amenities.

Credit: 2023 Sunset at the Palms

Nevis

Four Seasons Resort Nevis, West Indies offers a Season of Love package that includes options such as an after-dark couples massage under the stars; a private, three-course dinner; a private sunset catamaran sailing; a private cooking class; one-day use of a beach cabana; a private “paint and sip” class with a local artist; a botanical tour; and a picnic.

St. Lucia

The Pop the Question package at the all-inclusive, adults-only Calabash Cove Resort & Spa in St. Lucia treats couples to five nights in a Swim-Up Junior Suite; welcome fruit and wine in the guestroom upon arrival; a private, beachfront proposal dinner; a couples massage; and turndown service with chocolates and champagne.

Turks and Caicos

Pine Cay in Turks & Caicos offers a Romance Getaway package that can be customized for proposals. The options for settings are especially interesting here — couples can propose on the beach, in the garden, in a hammock or accompanied by the resort's mascot, Betty the goat. The minimum five-night package also includes island-flower bed decorations, a bottle of champagne and macaroons upon arrival, one “dinner under the stars,” a champagne breakfast in bed, daily three-course meals and afternoon tea, along with other amenities.

At The Palms Turks and Caicos, meanwhile, guests can spring the question during an Out of the Ordinary private dinner on the beach, which features a customizable menu, candles and even a live musical performance.

U.S. Virgin Islands

In St. Croix, The Buccaneer, a beach and golf resort, has a Pop the Question Package that includes a king room, a welcome basket, engraved champagne flutes, one-day use of a private beachside cabana, complimentary prosecco at the proposal site and a $100 resort credit, which can be applied toward massage treatments, dining, golf or tennis.