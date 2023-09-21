JetBlue’s upcoming Nov. 4 launch of its first-ever nonstop service from Los Angeles International Airport to Nassau, Bahamas, is good news for West Coast residents looking for a quicker trip to an island paradise. Along with a recent $300 million renovation of the Nassau Cruise Port, the once-weekly flight will make it easier than ever for travelers to explore what’s new in the Bahamas.

From hotel upgrades to new activities and exciting events, the Bahamas is offering lots of fresh ways to enjoy some time in the sun. Here is some of the destination’s latest tourism news.

Special Events and Activities

On July 10, the Bahamas celebrated its 50th anniversary of independence, but the festivities continue throughout this year, so it’s worth checking with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism before any visit to see what’s on.

One of the Bahamas’ biggest fall events is The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, which takes place Oct. 27-29 at Baha Mar. The festival features dinners, tastings and conversations with celebrity chefs including Marcus Samuelsson, Amanda Freitag, Carla Hall, Geoffrey Zakarian and Eitan Bernath, to name a few. Spirits expert Noah Rothbaum and wine experts Ted Diamantis, Fernando Beteta and Ken Fredrickson will also be in attendance. The weekend pass includes a welcome gift and access to a beach party, a Marcus After Dark event hosted by Samuelsson, a chef-hosted dinner and a two-day expo.

Hotel News

Among the newest hotels in the Bahamas is Goldwynn Resort & Residences, which debuted in February and is touting its affiliation as the only member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World in the Bahamas. The 81-room property, which sits on Cable Beach, has two restaurants and two lounges, as well as a 24-hour fitness center and a spa that opened in June.

Nearby, Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas has unveiled a variety of renovations and new features. Guests can test their luck in the renovated Atlantis Casino and also discover new flavors at an array of new dining venues, including the Bahamas’ first Shake Shack, Italian restaurant Paranza by Michael White and Mediterranean venue Silan. Guests can even sign up for a new scavenger hunt, using the Atlantis mobile app to navigate the property and learn about its marine residents and other attractions while completing their missions.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau has also debuted new features — namely, the Navigator Experience, a dedicated butler service for guests staying in the One Particular Harbour section of the resort. This top-of-the-line accommodation category includes options ranging from studios to four-bedroom residences.

Special Deals and Packages

The autumn months are an ideal time to take advantage of special offers in the Bahamas. For example, at Comfort Suites Paradise Island, guests who reserve a three-night stay will get a fourth night free through Nov. 15, 2023. In addition, the offer includes a food and beverage credit and the Kids Stay, Play and Eat Free deal, which comes with complimentary access to Atlantis facilities such as the Aquaventure waterpark.

The Cove, Eleuthera — which will reopen Nov. 6 after renovations — is offering an Adore the Outdoors package, which includes a 30% savings each night on the best available rate when staying seven nights or more. Activities include everything from island exploration, boat excursions and beach activities to organic garden tours and fitness classes.