During its latest update, Virgin Voyages unveiled itineraries through 2025. Now, cruise companies are looking even further out — into 2026 — which means there’s that much more inventory for travel advisors to start selling right now.

With so much happening over the next three years, we’ve compiled a snapshot of the latest route news from a large selection of lines.

Azamara

For 2026, upscale line Azamara is adding to an ever-growing list of available world cruises: The 2026 World Cruise will include 55 late nights and overnights, 60 Extended Destination Days and three exclusive events, plus 10 AzAmazing events.

Additionally, in 2025, the brand will offer 73 total itineraries including a return to Canada. And also in 2024 and 2025, Azamara is planning 11 “Grand Voyages” ranging in length from 35 to 70 nights.

Carnival Cruise Line

For 2025, Carnival Cruise Line is featuring its deployment of Carnival Legend from Galveston, Texas, offering four- to 10-day Western Caribbean voyages. The line’s newest Carnival Jubilee is also already on sale through April 2026, as are Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream.

Carnival’s new Celebration Key destination in the Caribbean is open for booking from July 2025 onward, as well.

And for clients on the West Coast, the line just announced that Carnival Panorama will embark on new six- and eight-day itineraries from Long Beach, Calif., to Mexico from May 2025 through April 2026.

Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises is planning ahead to 2025 with three of its ships — Costa Smeralda, Costa Toscana and Costa Pacifica — scheduled for the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. The routes are on the calendar from April though November, heading to Italy, France and Spain, as well as Greece, Turkey and even into Norway, England, Scotland, Iceland and Greenland. Special “Costa Voyages” on several more Costa ships will visit Lisbon and Morocco, and also Israel and Egypt, the Canary Islands and Azores.

Crystal

Freshly relaunched Crystal is looking ahead to 2025: Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony deployments will venture to some 144 new destinations, including the Faroe Islands; Haifa, Israel; and Shanghai, China. Serenity will further feature the likes of Iceland, Scandinavia and North and South America, while Symphony will showcase Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Cunard

With its upcoming Queen Anne anticipated in 2024, Cunard is looking beyond to 2025 for the vessel’s bookings, along with Queen Mary 2 (QM2) and Queen Victoria. Altogether, there will be more than 180 new voyages available, with Queen Anne departing from Southampton, England, to the Mediterranean and Norway. QM2 will navigate traditional transatlantic voyages, while Queen Victoria will showcase the Mediterranean, including Greece.

Holland America Line

In 2025, Holland America Line (HAL) will feature the return of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as a homeport, with itineraries that visit northern Europe and the Baltic onboard the Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam ships. HAL will also head to the British Isles, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, New England and more.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is now selling its 2024-2025 winter season with more than 150 routes. MSC Divina, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seascape, MSC Seashore, MSC Seaside and MSC Virtuosa will deploy in the Caribbean, while MSC Euribia will sail from Dubai to destinations around the Arabian Sea, and MSC World Europa will explore the Mediterranean.

Oceania Cruises

Upscale line Oceania Cruises recently announced its summer 2025 series of some 100 itineraries, nearly 50 of which will be its signature extended Grand Voyages. Highlight destinations will include French Polynesia and Hawaii, and the upcoming Allura vessel will first head to the Mediterranean. And in summer 2025, the line’s Riviera will debut in Alaska.

Paul Gauguin Cruises

In 2025, Paul Gauguin Cruises will offer the 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection, a series of 14-, 16- and 20-night voyages to Oceania, Indonesia, and Melanesia onboard the 330-guest Paul Gauguin. Maiden ports of call will include Alotau, Papua New Guinea, and Parai Beach and Surabaya in Indonesia.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises will go long and far in 2024-2025: Sapphire Princess will sail in Antarctica and join Majestic Princess in South America. Plus, the line will return for a season in Alaska onboard Caribbean Princess — the ship’s first time in the destination — and visit Japan onboard Diamond Princess.

Royal Caribbean International

Citing consumer demand, Royal Caribbean International is opening up sales of its new Icon of the Seas early for 2025-2026. Weeklong sailings out of Miami will alternate between Western and Eastern Caribbean circuits and include stops at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn Cruise Line is opening up its luxury voyage sales into 2025 with a collection of Mediterranean, Northern European and Canary Islands routes onboard Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Sojourn. Between March and November 2025, guests can partake in more than 60 sailings to ports ranging from St. Tropez, France, to Casablanca, Morocco.

SeaDream Yacht Club

On the schedule for SeaDream Yacht Club are seven- to 11-day itineraries in the Caribbean, open through 2026. Clients can visit off-the-beaten-path destinations such as Beef Island in the British Virgin Isles or Sandy Ground, Anguilla, as well as voyage to locales like Iles des Saintes, Guadeloupe.

Silversea

Scheduling its summer 2025 season with a staggering 206 sailings onboard its 12 luxury ships, high-end line Silversea will make 24 maiden calls in 409 destinations in 60 countries. The brand will also feature 66 overnight stays and 421 late departures on the summer 2025 collection, and six ships will cover the Mediterranean.

Windstar Cruises

With voyages open through winter 2026, Windstar Cruises will offer a full season in the Canary Islands, its first cruise tours in the Middle East, a pair of new cruise tours in Tahiti and an all-encompassing 55-day Caribbean voyage onboard Wind Surf.