When I first sailed onboard Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony for its maiden season in 1995, little did I know that I would be returning to the ship for the brand’s relaunch in 2023.

My history with the luxury cruise line actually goes even further back — to its inception, in fact, when my parents and I embarked on Crystal’s first-ever voyage in 1990 on the since-departed Crystal Harmony. A lot has happened since then, including the unfortunate collapse of the company during the pandemic in 2022.

But now, Crystal is back, under new ownership, and truly better than ever — and I have been fortunate to witness it all. Now run by Abercrombie & Kent, Crystal is operating Symphony and Crystal Serenity, with plans for another two ocean ships and two expedition ships over the next six years. And during the inaugural cruise onboard Symphony, I was able to see how the line plans to cater to upcoming cruisers.

Here’s everything to know about Crystal’s comeback, and what clients can expect when sailing onboard Symphony.

Fleet and Suites

Perhaps the most noticeable change is the size of the fleet: Gone are Crystal’s riverboats, expedition ship and aircraft; for now, Crystal is just operating Symphony and the 2003-launched Serenity. However, more than 80% of Crystal’s former crew has returned.

During my sailing onboard Symphony, I noticed that the guest capacity has been significantly reduced — from 960 to 606 — by reconsolidating staterooms and suites. The overall passenger-space ratio (public volume available per person) has increased accordingly.

There are still a number of 215-square-foot Double Guest Rooms (oceanview or veranda), and some have been reassigned to Single Guest Rooms; both categories offer entry-level access to Crystal’s inclusions for a great value. But many cabins have been replaced in pairs to make way for more double-size, 430-square-foot Sapphire Suites (again, oceanview or veranda).

A Single Guest Room

I had the unique opportunity to first occupy a Single Guest Room and then a Sapphire Suite, and I found both redesigned accommodations to be quite lovely. Both rooms feature the same overall contemporary aesthetic and comfortable bedding (mattresses initially read firm but quickly conform and support one’s sleeping positions). With the solo traveler room, Crystal has done a marvelous job of leveraging and maximizing the limited space: There’s a small corner vanity desk, a sofa and a walk-in shower.

Of course, the Sapphire Suite raises the bar substantially. Its vanity desk, living and dining area and walk-in closet occupy the space of a former double room, while the bedroom and bathroom take up the area of another former cabin. The master bath in particular is striking, thanks to a huge shower complete with a sublime 18-or-so-inch rain shower head, soothing side sprays and a convenient bench.

A Sapphire Suite

Service and Restaurants

Room stewards and butlers are very attentive and detailed, and Crystal’s staff across the board is still as exemplary as it once was, making serving guests look effortless. I even experienced a moment where the sous chef at Trident Grill not only delivered my juicy cheeseburger and crispy fries, but also went out of his way to ensure I had silverware, condiments and a beverage where I was sitting outside the usual area. It was seriously impressive.

I found all the dining options on Symphony outstanding. Waterside Restaurant’s open-seating culinary experience by no means lags behind the ship’s specialty dining venues; my goat cheese and hazelnut tortellini with citrus brown butter was particularly mouthwatering. Also excellently reprised are Umi Uma from acclaimed chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, and Tastes Kitchen & Bar for tapas-style sharing plates. Prego, meanwhile, has transformed into Osteria d’Ovidio — named after the line’s new executive chairman, Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio — and serves traditional Italian fare amid a subdued aesthetic.

Also remaining are Scoops Gelato Bar, the Marketplace buffet, The Bistro snack and coffee bar and The Vintage Room for private wine-paired dinners.

The new Osteria d’Ovidio serves traditional Italian fare.

One big welcome change to Crystal is how informal the line is now. In the early days of Crystal, guests were asked to adhere to a dress code of cocktail gowns and tuxedos (even I wore my fair share onboard from ages 6 to 11). That has since made way for a more casual ambiance, with formal nights only scheduled on voyages longer than a week.

New and Classic Entertainment and Spaces

For those most familiar with the line, there is no longer a Caesars Palace at Sea nor a Resorts World at Sea casino. In fact, for the moment, there is no casino at all; instead, The Lounge currently serves as a generic but brightly lit space for non-gambling gaming or simply relaxing. Still holding strong are the Hollywood Theatre for film screenings and guest lectures, and Galaxy Lounge for Broadway-style production shows. Live performances from the talented in-house cast of vocalists, dancers and musicians have returned, as well.

The Palm Court is a largely unaltered onboard space.

The Starlite Club cabaret lounge, the Library, the sunlit Palm Court observation lounge, the handsome Avenue Saloon and the brightly polished atrium and fountain are perfect examples of classic Crystal venues that have been largely unaltered. Traditional brass elements at elevator and stair lobbies continue to shine. To my delight, even the Waves & Fantasia kids’ facilities from my younger days made the cut. All the while, carpets, wall finishes and any other noticeably aging decor have been fully replaced.

The spa has also been lightly redesigned as Aurora, with treatments aiming “to bring new energy, light and balance” — just as Crystal's new owners are doing as they rejuvenate the beloved brand.