More and more cruise lines are jumping on the bandwidth bandwagon by implementing next-generation Starlink internet access onboard. This improved connectivity option utilizes low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, and the technology allows for a faster and more reliable connection in remote corners of the world. This is a game changer for both small-ship operators and large cruise companies — and clients aiming to work or simply stay connected at sea.

To keep track of Starlink’s growing reach in the cruise industry, we’ve created a guide of which cruise lines and corporations are (or are not) offering Starlink, and what exactly their service options are, including if its free or for a cost.

Editor’s Note: The details below are likely to change over time. We’ll keep this page updated, reflecting adjustments made in the cruise world, but we recommend that you double check the details with individual lines if needed.

American Cruise Lines

As of 2023, American Cruise Lines has added Starlink to its entire fleet of domestic riverboats and coastal ships, from vessels visiting Alaska and the Florida Keys to the Mississippi River and California’s Napa Valley. Best of all, the Wi-Fi connection is free for all guests.

American Queen Voyages

American Queen Voyages bundles in free Starlink internet access across its entire fleet of river, ocean and lake (discontinued in December 2023) vessels. The ships also have a cellular back-up connection provided by FMC Global Sat 5G.

American Queen’s American Countess riverboat

Credit: 2023 American Queen Voyages

Aqua Expeditions

Aqua Mare, Aqua Nera and Aqua Blu of Aqua Expeditions now utilize Starlink, and by September 2023, Aria Amazon and Aqua Mekong will, as well. Guests receive two hours of complimentary daily access, or they can purchase unlimited connectivity for $100, giving them internet access for the entire duration of their voyage.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages utilizes Starlink onboard vessels World Traveller and World Navigator, and its forthcoming World Voyager, will offer connectivity, as well. Every cruise guest is provided with 1 GB of complimentary data.

Aurora Expeditions

Aurora Expeditions’ Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle vessels have Starlink onboard. The connectivity is available to guests free of charge in their private cabins, as well as in public venues onboard the ships.

Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation is currently working on installing Starlink on its worldwide fleet, first on the Carnival Cruise Line and Aida Cruises brands, then on Cunard Line, Holland America Line (HAL), Princess Cruises and Seabourn Cruise Line, as well as Costa Cruises and P&O Cruises in Australia and the United Kingdom.

As of now, Carnival has three tiers of internet plans available for purchase, while Cunard and Holland America offer two purchasable options; HAL also includes internet access in its “Have It All” package. Starlink is already being used on HAL’s Koningsdam, while the rest of its fleet is slated to do the same by the end of 2023.

Cunard Line is the latest Carnival Corp. brand to implement Starlink. The fleet rollout began in June 2023 and will be completed by the end of 2023. The upcoming new Queen Anne will also receive the SpaceX internet connectivity when it launches in May 2024.

On Seabourn, unlimited complimentary basic access is provided for one device per guest, or passengers can upgrade to a premium plan for streaming on up to four devices — note that this perk is included for Penthouse and Premium suite categories, as well as Seabourn Club members who have Diamond-level status or higher. Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit are the first ships in the luxury fleet to use Starlink.

Seabourn Venture

Credit: 2023 Jason Leppert

Princess is unique for featuring its proprietary MedallionNet internet service, which combines multi-orbit satellite constellations — geostationary Earth orbit (GEO), mid-Earth orbit (MEO) and low Earth orbit (LEO or Starlink) — with 5G terrestrial networks. Plans can be purchased per device. Passengers with Princess Plus or Premier have MedallionNet already bundled in.

Crystal Cruises

Crystal Cruises offers complimentary internet access, but does not specify which connectivity service the line employs.

Explora Journeys

Complimentary Wi-Fi access is available to all Explora Journeys guests. The line currently employs SES’s O3b mPOWER satellite solution.

Hurtigruten Expeditions

Hurtigruten Expeditions uses Starlink onboard and offers the service for free to guests and crew. The adventure line’s entire fleet, except its ship in the Galapagos, utilizes the new internet connection in collaboration with long-time partner Speedcast.

Hurtigruten’s Santa Cruz II in the Galapagos.

Credit: 2023 Hurtigruten Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic

By the end of 2023, Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic will offer three new internet package tiers, all utilizing Starlink connectivity. The high-speed solution is already available onboard National Geographic Endurance, National Geographic Explorer, National Geographic Quest, National Geographic Resolution, National Geographic Sea Bird, National Geographic Sea Lion and National Geographic Venture.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises employs both Starlink and SES O3b for its internet connections. Packages can be purchased per device for basic browsing use only, or browsing and streaming, each with no data restrictions. MSC Yacht Club guests receive the browse package for two devices at no charge.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. — comprised of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises — plans to employ Starlink across its corporate fleet in phases. Access on Norwegian Breakaway will come first, followed by seven more ships through 2023, including Norwegian Viva, Oceania’s Vista and Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur. Specific to NCL, the line offers various package tiers for a charge, or bundled as a part of its “Free at Sea” promotions.

On Oceania, one login per cabin is included in the cruise fare, but guests can upgrade to the line’s premium Wavenet Prime streaming service for a fee.

Regent’s Seven Seas Navigator

Credit: 2023 Regent Seven Seas Cruises

On Regent, guests get free unlimited basic Wi-Fi, but a streaming plan costs extra. The line provides one login/device per suite, whereas gold-level and higher members of the Seven Seas Society and passengers in Concierge Suites and above receive up to four logins/devices per suite.

Royal Caribbean Group

Under Royal Caribbean Group is Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Silversea Cruises. Celebrity utilizes Starlink on its ships, with the exception of Celebrity Flora in the Galapagos. Basic Wi-Fi either costs extra or comes included for passengers who have purchased an all-inclusive package. Those who buy access can also upgrade to a premium level of service for more bandwidth.

Celebrity Ascent

Credit: 2023 Celebrity Cruises

Silversea is also going the Starlink route, offering complimentary standard internet to Vista and Veranda Suites; premium Wi-Fi to Medallion, Silver, Royal, Grand and Owner’s Suites; and premium Wi-Fi to passengers on world or grand cruise itineraries and on its classic and expedition vessels. All guests on Silver Origin in the Galapagos receive free standard internet access. Complimentary service applies to two devices at a time, and upgrades can be purchased when available.

Scenic Group

Scenic Group, overseeing Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours, plans to implement complimentary Starlink across its oceangoing fleets. Emerald Azzurra and Scenic Eclipse II are already connected, and Emerald Sakara will be outfitted with Starlink when it launches in August 2023. Scenic Eclipse I will also offer Starlink access by the end of 2023.

Viking

All Viking riverboats and ocean ships offer free Wi-Fi internet access, and the line’s seagoing and expedition ships utilize Starlink.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages does not specify its service provider, but unlimited basic Wi-Fi is included for guests, and premium internet is available as an upgrade for a daily fee. Either plan allows for two connected devices per person.

Windstar Cruises

Windstar Cruises has aimed to implement Starlink across most of its fleet by now, midway through 2023. Wind Spirit will get the service once it is available in French Polynesia. The technology supports the line’s existing geostationary satellite service, Anuvu. Windstar’s paid internet packages are based on data usage, increasing in cost from an email-optimized option to a surfing plan before reaching an unlimited one, which is also bundled in the line’s all-inclusive fare option. Packages permit only one connected device at a time.