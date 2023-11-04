What a difference a year makes. When I sailed on the inaugural voyage of Discovery Princess in spring 2022, nearly everything about the sixth (and final) ship in Princess Cruises’ Royal Class was impressive — except for the cuisine. With a few exceptions, I felt the culinary experience was not up to the line’s previous lofty standards.

What has changed, however, is that over the last year, Rudi Sodamin, Princess’ newly named head of culinary arts, and Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage (F&B), took the helm and put Princess back on course to match the line’s legacy of fine cuisine.

Several new and updated F&B concepts recently debuted onboard Enchanted Princess (the penultimate Royal Class ship), and I was able to give them a try.

Chef Rudi Sodamin is the head of culinary arts for Princess.

Credit: 2023 Princess Cruises

Better Across the Board

Subtle changes were noticeable in the ship’s included-in-the-fare dining venues. Tasty items served during lunch at the buffet-style World Fresh Marketplace included lamb stew, quiche Lorraine, shawarma, Korean barbecue and more. Upgrades to what Sodamin calls “table culture” were visible in many outlets, where china, silverware and table settings had a richer look and feel. Meanwhile, pizza at Alfredo’s Slice was better than ever, putting it in my top-three free pizza options industry-wide, while the burgers and hot dogs at the new Salty Dog Cafe (poolside on the Lido Deck) represent a significant upgrade from the fare at the line’s previous, unbranded burger grill.

In the Piazza, first-in-the-fleet O’Malley’s Irish Pub offers 25 beers on tap, 10 specialty cocktails, seven mocktails and pub grub for purchase, while a three-piece Irish band plays a mix of drinking songs and ballads. Meanwhile, oenophiles slip into their fantasy at the intimate Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner — offered only two or three times per cruise, based on demand — where the California vintner’s best pours are paired with gourmet dishes in a private dining room ($140 per person).

360: An Extraordinary Experience

While the phrase “immersive experience” has been severely overworked recently, it’s perfectly apropos when applied to Princess’ new 360: An Extraordinary Experience. The meal service takes place in a small, circular room, with guests seated at tables surrounded by LED walls. For the next 90 minutes, a maximum of 20 guests are transported — via sights, sounds, tastes and smells — to the Mediterranean, where they enjoy cuisine from Greece, Italy, France and Spain while being immersed in multimedia presentations. The seven-course dinner is further enhanced by impressive tabletop projection technology and choreographed service. For now, 360: An Extraordinary Experience — which is held nightly onboard Enchanted and Discovery Princess — is offered at no charge to suite guests and runs $149 for all others.

The Catch by Rudi

The Catch by Rudi turns Sodamin’s years of experience into a gourmand’s seafood paradise, with shellfish towers, lobster tails and the chef’s signature Salzburger Nockerl souffle highlighting the fare. Dinner at The Catch is a value at only a $39 upcharge, and it is currently operating on Enchanted, Sky and Majestic Princess. It will be coming to Discovery Princess later this year.

A dish at The Catch by Rudi

Credit: 2023 David Yeskel

When I asked Chef Rudi what drives his overarching goal to enhance Princess’ culinary program, his reply was succinct: “Continuous upgrading is part of my DNA.” And based on my time onboard Enchanted Princess, that’s an accurate assessment of his mission’s progress.