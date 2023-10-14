Before taking my first cruise with HX (formerly known as Hurtigruten Expeditions), I wondered what might be considered the overall theme of sailing with the cruise line. But when I saw the company’s newest ship — Fridtjof Nansen, which launched in 2020 — the answer was right there, painted on the striking black hull in vibrant blue lettering: “Hybrid Powered.”

In fact, the ship is one of the most environmentally friendly at sea, thanks to its ability to sail under a mix of battery and gas power. However, it turns out that Fridtjof Nansen is also perfect for clients seeking another type of hybrid experience — one that is equal parts classic cruise and expedition voyage.

For instance, on my trip circumnavigating Iceland, the hybrid nature of the trip was made clear when the ship deployed both traditional tenders for shore landings and Zodiac-style rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) — providing the opportunity for two very different experiences.

Built for Comfort and Exploration

With a capacity of 530 guests, Fridtjof Nansen is quite sizable when compared to other ships in the market, and its expedition equipment and facilities are very impressive. Boarded via an expedition launch platform, the top-of-the-line RIBs give passengers the option to board a “science boat” to observe and participate in the ship’s in-house program. There are also lots of opportunities to kayak and hike (sometimes for an extra charge). For instance, on my cruise in Iceland, I was able to take an unguided hike across the Arctic Circle — surrounded by adorable puffins — on the island of Grimsey.

The Science Center hosts a range of educational opportunities for guests.

Credit: 2023 HX/Clara Tuma

Back onboard, the multi-use Science Center features lecture halls, interesting specimen displays, an extensive library and a series of microscope-equipped examination tables where passengers can regularly interact with the expedition team. Just forward of the complex sits a partially sheltered, window-lined observation deck extending all the way to the tip of the bow. In addition, the Explorer Lounge and Bar, located above the navigation bridge, also provides a comfortable, climate-controlled venue for observation.

While nightlife on the ship is scarce — extending only to some live music, trivia sessions and a few other activities — creature comforts include a central gym and a wellness center. Somewhat unusual, however, is the placement of the ship’s scenic-view sauna, which is on an entirely different floor.

At the stern, guests can enjoy the outdoor pool deck, while one level above is an additional running track — which serves double duty as another wraparound observation deck — and an outdoor gym.

The onboard wellness center includes a sauna with scenic views.

Credit: 2023 HX/Clara Tuma

When it comes to accommodations, my Expedition Suite With Balcony-category stateroom was more than comfortable, featuring a slightly wider footprint than the Arctic Superior cabins. While I found the shower to be a bit narrow, the bedding in the cabin was extremely plush, and there was enough storage for a weeklong sailing or even longer. I also appreciated a wall display of four full bottles of wine, available to consume, that were bundled into the fare — not to mention the option of doing a bag’s worth of laundry, per day, at no charge.

Room service is not available onboard, but to-go meals from Fredheim Restaurant — a sort of informal “diner” serving a variety of burgers, hot dogs, king crab rolls, dumplings, quesadillas, pastas, waffles and milkshakes — can be ordered over the phone. Also included is Aune Restaurant, which serves as a main dining room (most dinners are fully served) and a buffet (self-served for breakfast, lunch and some dinners). Or alternatively, the premium Lindstrom Restaurant is a specialty sit-down venue that is complimentary to luxury suite guests or available for a surcharge to other passengers with reservations.

An Expedition Suite on Fridtjof Nansen

Credit: 2023 HX/Clara Tuma

While cuisine onboard ranges widely from comfort foods, such as macaroni and cheese, to gourmet options, such as surf ‘n’ turf, perhaps most welcome was just how casual everything was. There is no dress code, and I was able to wear shorts even in the specialty restaurant, where some passengers also wore hoodies with no hassle.

Ultimately, HX and Fridtjof Nansen are for clients targeting an expedition cruise with optional luxuries, but zero pretense. The line is ideal for clients who want the best of a hybrid experience — being able to simply (and sustainably) explore the world, while enjoying the utmost comfort.