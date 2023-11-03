When Princess Cruises’ upcoming new Sun Princess launches in early 2024, it will feature fan-favorite venues and reveal some new offerings, adding to the previously announced enhancements to the Piazza and The Dome.

“With the construction of any new ship, we have the incredible opportunity to design standout spaces with our guests’ preferences in mind,” said John Padgett, president of Princess . “With the new platform and size of Sun Princess, we’re uniquely able to refresh venues we know our guests love and expand upon, redesign and elevate them to the next level. We know our sun-inspired designs will exceed expectations and elevate the entire Princess experience.”

When complete, Sun will be Princess’ largest-ever ship carrying 4,000 passengers and featuring the line’s full-service and interactive Princess Medallion experience. The vessel is currently being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the country that has inspired the ship’s design heritage. It will also be the first in the fleet to be powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), just one of 11 such fueled ships for parent company Carnival Corporation.

Sun Princess will begin sailing in the Mediterranean in early 2024, and its inaugural season is already on sale.

Here's a peek at what clients can expect onboard Sun Princess. Editor's Note: This story was last updated on Nov. 3, 2023.

Horizons Dining Room

Combining what typically had been three separate main restaurants on previous Princess ships will be Sun’s singular triple-decker Horizons Dining Room and its focal architectural sculpture.

Stretching from deck 6 to deck 8 — and scenically overlooking the stern — each level will sport unique personalities and serve distinct experiences, with varying degrees of formality. The line promises a venue that is “open and flexible, featuring dining options to suit every mood.”

The triple-decker Horizons Dining Room

Princess Arena

Similarly innovative for the line will be the Princess Arena, evolving on and opening up earlier Princess Theater designs. Three different configurations will take advantage of the venue’s in-the-round orientation, thanks to moveable seats and an overall capacity of more than 1,000 patrons. At the center of it all will be a visual anchor crowning the stage and incorporated into shows, which will be further encircled by tide-inspired curved walls.

The Arena theater will house three new productions and one remounted favorite. “Fiera!” will return with its classic musical love story. The new “Vallora, A Pirate Quest,” will debut onboard, featuring themes of searching for what’s lost, as well as all things family and love, set to 1980s tunes like Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams.”

“Stage Struck” will showcase musical theater with numbers from show such as “Rent,” “Dreamgirls,” “My Fair Lady” and more. And lastly “Viva La Musica” will include dancing from Latin American choreographer Liz Imperio and hits such as Miami Sound Machine’s “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and Pete Rodriguez’s “I Like It Like That.” The latter will also be interactive, with a dance couple inviting spectators to the floor.

The Dome, meanwhile, will be home to a trio of acrobatic performances: “Blue,” “Come Fly Away” and “Artbeat.” Additionally, the ship will host new takes on the line’s sail-away party, welcome show, themed deck party, farewell show and other game shows.



Dining Favorites

Returning to Sun will be Crown Grill, Sabatini's Italian Trattoria and Alfredo’s Pizzeria, baking some of the best pies at sea with a new open-mouth oven that can reach temperatures of 968 degrees.

The reprised Crown Grill, the ship’s signature steakhouse, features a more contemporary design with leather booths, circular seating and modern art, as well as a show galley. And Sabatini's will feature a bistro-like geometric environment complete with a “pasta room” for viewing the venue’s fresh pasta making.

The Crown Grill is the ship’s signature steakhouse.

Entertainment and Other Activities

Meanwhile, a classic Princess Casino, the largest in the fleet, will be located in the central Piazza with more than 200 slots and video poker games.

Princess Live! will also be back. Taking cues from past Explorer’s Lounges, it will offer a comfortable and interactive setting for game shows, trivia and the daily Wake Show, among luxurious fittings and inviting lounge seating. Attached bar service and a large LED screen at the stage will be showcased.

And The Shops of Princess will consist of five modern retail stores, in addition to an art gallery.

Rounding out the spaces on Sun will be newly designed takes on Crooner’s, the Wheelhouse Bar, International Cafe, Good Spirits and a Gelateria.