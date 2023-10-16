Onboard its first-ever Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise on Discovery Princess, Princess Cruises revealed how the Hollywood-based magic institution will be showcased on the line’s upcoming ship, Sun Princess. Media attendees were treated to a special presentation during the theme cruise’s call on the port of San Diego, Calif., where Spellbound by Magic Castle was unveiled.

Princess’ senior vice president of communications, Vicki Johnson, and vice president of entertainment experience, Denise Saviss, took to the stage of the Princess Theater on Discovery to preview some of the latest offerings headed to Sun.

Johnson described the aims of the new ship as threefold: it must be uniquely Princess; larger, to host more guests while still feeling intimate; and efficient for sailing through the Panama Canal and to the likes of Alaska.

The ship will also feature a trio of entertainment venues. The main Arena theater will offer four new productions, while the Santorini-inspired Dome will host three acrobatic shows and the Piazza will be “just like a theater in many ways,” according to Saviss.

And just off Sun’s central Piazza atrium will be a mysterious black door concealing a speakeasy-like, multi-room venue dedicated to magic. Inside, guests will find a Victorian foyer full of historical Magic Castle artifacts, ominous paintings and more. The small Music Room, with its escape-room vibes, will house a piano and “the spirit of Isabella,” a soul lost at sea who resides on Sun, playing tunes for visitors among interactive special effects.

Next in the series will be the vintage Parlor Bar, featuring exclusive cocktails and bar artists performing close-up magic tricks. Finally, guests will enter the Spellbound theater itself, an intimate, 30-seat venue for even more illusions that will be performed by internationally renowned magicians.

Credit: 2023 Princess Cruises

Collectively, Spellbound will bring the Magic Castle dream “around the world,” according to Randy Pitchford, owner of Magic Castle Enterprises.

“We are bringing some of the most authentic aspects of The Magic Castle in Hollywood to Sun Princess, complete with incredible magicians and illusionists, so that Princess guests can experience a taste of the world-class magic that is showcased nightly at the Magic Castle,” said Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises, in a press release.

She called it an exciting opportunity for passengers to witness what is usually only available to members and their guests. Although the experience’s capacity is relatively small compared to the overall 4,300-passenger capacity of the ship, quicker turnarounds are expected to cycle guests through Spellbound with the help of timed reservations.

"We are excited to introduce Spellbound by Magic Castle and take the art of magic around the world onboard the spectacular new Sun Princess,” said John Padgett, president of Princess, in the press release. "This collaboration with The Magic Castle takes entertainment into new dimensions with an extraordinary experience that combines the allure of magic with the thrill of cruising. Spellbound will become an iconic guest favorite on Sun Princess."

Spellbound by Magic Castle will launch with Sun Princess in February 2024. Exact operating hours and pricing will be revealed at a future date.