Earlier this year, Princess Cruises revealed the triple-decker Horizons Dining Room that will debut onboard the line’s upcoming 4,300-guest Sun Princess ship. Now, the brand is revealing many of the other culinary choices and venues that will be offered onboard the new vessel: From casual alfresco eateries to specialty dining, there will be 29 dining and lounge options.

“Outstanding food and drink at exceptional value are a cornerstone of the Princess experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Sun Princess elevates the entire portfolio of offers and wraps them in restaurants, bars and sundecks that reveal stunning views, ocean vistas and sunshine, ice and wildlife.”

Beyond the airy, scenic Horizons Dining Room — a concept that combines three separate main restaurants onboard previous Princess ships — returning favorites will include the classic Crooners and Wheelhouse bars; the Princess Live! venue, which will host entertainment such as game shows and trivia; and The Catch by Rudi dining concept from renowned chef Rudi Sodamin. Still to come is a celebrity chef collaboration and a new eatery in the ship’s wake-view specialty dining space.

“Our chefs will serve up vibrant flavors, pour perfectly crafted cocktails and provide personalized service that is second to none,” Padgett said.

Here’s an inside look at the new restaurant, bar and lounge highlights clients can expect onboard Sun Princess, which is set to launch in early 2024.

Piazza Venues

On Deck 7 in the central Piazza will be two familiar bars: the elegant Bellini’s Cocktail Bar featuring champagne and bubbles, and Good Spirits At Sea showcasing destination-inspired beverages, including martini and high-tea experiences.

And at Coffee Currents, expert baristas will prep everything from an espresso to a latte, as well as plate fresh-baked croissants, danishes, muffins, scones, sandwiches and more.

Entirely new to the Piazza will be O’Malley’s Irish Pub. The traditional public house experience will encompass live music and mouthwatering fare such as a freshly ground, ribeye-blend Bushmills Blue Burger or the O’Malley’s Burger topped with Bushmills Whiskey glaze, as well as, fish and chips, bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie. The venue will be open at lunch, dinner and late at night.

Casual and Alfresco Eateries

World Fresh Marketplace on Deck 9 will be the ship’s all-day spot; nine stations just off the Piazza will serve global foods such as Mongolian barbecue, tapas, Asian stir fry and paninis. There will also be carving boards of roasted meats and bread, salad, fruit and dessert selections.

Also reprised will be the 24/7 International Cafe on the same deck, offering breakfast sandwiches, focaccia, flatbreads and desserts. Deck 9 will additionally tout The Promenade, where guests can enjoy the California beach atmosphere in the sun or in the shade at the seaview bar and grill.

Sun Princess’ take on the Lido, which will be set on Deck 17, will feature array of comfort foods, from hearty burgers and tacos to refreshing salads — all to be washed down with vibrant fruity cocktails and mocktails. Rounding out the Lido deck will be Coffee & Cones for ice cream sandwiches, coffee and tea, and the upper-deck MIX bar for even more drinks.

Specialty Dining

Specialty dining on Sun will be a blend of Princess favorites and exciting newcomers. The Crown Grill steakhouse and seafood restaurant (Deck 7) and Sabatini’s Italian restaurant (Deck 8) are both coming back, as is aforementioned The Catch by Rudi (Deck 9).

New, though, will be Kai Sushi on Deck 8 near the Piazza. Cruisers will enjoy sushi and sashimi, as well as special dishes such as crispy lobster tempura, wagyu tataki and asparagus and salmon.

And Umai Teppanyaki, again on Deck 8, will be home to interactive teppan dining, featuring chefs with kinetic flair. Expect dishes such as pork belly yakitori, spicy tuna, black cod in soy reduction and filet mignon with Champagne cognac flambe. Desserts include a chocolate bento box with green tea ice cream. Guests will also be able to enjoy a wasabi cocktail or Japanese martini.

Suite Guests

Just for suite guests, depending on their tier (Signature Collection or Reserve Collection), will be bonus access to the Signature Lounge on decks 15 and 16, plus the Signature Restaurant and Reserve Collection Restaurant, both on Deck 7 and featuring a special prime rib carving trolley.