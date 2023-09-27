Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland was often overlooked unless guests had young kids. But when the reimagined Toontown opened in March 2023, as part of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, Imagineers took the opportunity to ensure guests of every age, ability and capability would be able to enjoy Mickey’s hometown.

While the changes featured structural improvements — such as lowering interactive elements to wheelchair height and eliminating curbs — Imagineers also considered sensory needs, including reducing the volume on certain experiences. The dynamic new land also provides grassy areas for kids to run and play, shady spots for resting and the new Popcorn Park area for anyone who simply needs a break.

“We had a unique opportunity with Toontown to introduce a quiet zone,” said Jeff Shaver-Moskowitz, the land’s executive producer. “Kids on the spectrum have a quiet place to go, but everybody enjoys a place to sit in the shade and enjoy a day in the park. So, while we designed it with special needs in mind, the space works for everyone.”

The things Disney did makes Toontown a better environment, where all kids can feel comfortable and play without triggers and obstacles.

Popcorn Park is also the perfect spot for nursing moms, napping babies or anyone who needs to get out of the sun.

“The quiet area is something I wish every theme park had — not just a room that hides you from the experience,” said Jordana Izzo, a travel advisor with Travelmation and a special needs parent to a child with autism. “Being in the action, but allotting a sensory break from the overload, will be extremely helpful for all families.”

The interactive water play features in the Centoonial Park fountain were designed at different heights.

Theresa Perry, manager of Keys to Inclusion, the accessibility division of travel agency Key to the World Travel, notes that accessibility was not a priority when Disneyland was built.

“A lot of people don’t ever think about it, but many clients say the parks are hard because there’s too much sensory stimulation,” Perry said. “The things Disney did makes [Toontown] a better environment, where all kids can feel comfortable and play without triggers and obstacles.”

In addition to the return of Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, the updated land features Chip ‘n’ Dales Gadgetcoaster, and the park’s newest attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. It also has a new Centoonial Park area with an interactive fountain designed for water play; Donald’s Duck Pond with fun video portholes; and Goofy’s fully accessible How-To-Play Yard, which includes specially designed slides, so that kids who need extra time will not hold up the queue.

“Families with [kids] with sensory processing and cognitive disorders worry, because the last thing they want on vacation is to have a meltdown,” Perry said. “But now we can say Disneyland is a great place to go.”

Special slides make it easier for kids to get off without slowing down the queue.

Izzo notes Toontown also provides opportunities for parents with accessibility needs to enjoy the park with their kids.

“Walt Disney said Disneyland was meant to be a place adults and children can experience together,” she said. “I think he would be excited that the evolution of his dream includes all needs and accessibilities.”