New Orleans’ historic Hotel Monteleone has graced Royal Street in the French Quarter since 1886, but the hotel has experienced several incarnations over the years as its owners purchased neighboring buildings. Today, those buildings have merged into one, but the section fronting Iberville Street, known as the Iberville Tower, has recently reopened after a two-year, multimillion-dollar renovation.

Iberville Tower guestrooms were gutted to the studs to be newly fitted with more sophisticated and efficient electricity, plumbing and technology, plus a host of modern amenities. The tower includes 160 renovated rooms, but several others were combined to create 48 new luxury suites. In addition, the Iberville Ballroom — an elegant space long used for weddings, events and other special occasions — has been redesigned.

The Iberville Tower serves as an exclusive section of the family-owned and -operated hotel. Groups will find a dedicated check-in, concierge and elevator access to the tower’s guestrooms, event spaces and dining options. Group amenities include customized “Only in New Orleans” experiences and exclusive access to the hotel’s rooftop pool, spa, Criollo restaurant and Carousel Bar, which the city’s literati once frequented.

“With the addition of Iberville Tower at the Hotel Monteleone, we have created a hotel-within-a-hotel that is perfect for a wide variety of modern travelers,” said Stephen Caputo, general manager of Hotel Monteleone. “For groups, we have an amazing assortment of room types that are all located together to allow for closeness and connection. For those who are also attending events at the hotel, Iberville Tower rooms have quick access to the completely renovated Iberville Ballroom and other group gathering spaces, including special access to the famed Carousel Bar. We have maintained the charm and character of the historic Hotel Monteleone and added tech upgrades that allow for an experience with elegance and ease — all right in the heart of the French Quarter.”

Hotel Monteleone is a member of Historic Hotels of America, Preferred Hotels & Resorts and Associated Luxury Hotels International.