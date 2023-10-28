“Relax. You are in the bushveld now. Enjoy the quiet and tranquility with us.”

So reads a posted sign at Ndhula Luxury Tented Lodge in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa — and it was advice I intended to take. While the main reason for my visit was to go on safari in nearby Kruger National Park, in between game drives, there were plenty of comfy corners, tranquil spots and scenic vistas around the property just begging to be enjoyed.

Located near the small town of White River, Ndhula overlooks large swaths of mostly empty land, making it feel like an isolated retreat in the bush. From nearly every angle, travelers enjoy gorgeous views of the surrounding bushveld (a landscape characterized by grassy plains dotted with trees and tall shrubs), mountains and valleys.

The lodge is also positioned within the Likweti Residential Wildlife Estate, making animal sightings a common occurrence. In fact, these local visitors inspired the lodge’s name, a modified version of the Zulu word “indlulamithi,” which means giraffe. I saw several of these gentle giants in the early morning and late evening hours, and other “plains” species (such as impalas, kudus and more) are also common around the grounds.

It’s common to see wildlife on the property’s grounds.

Credit: 2023 Ndhula Luxury Tented Lodge

A Base Camp for Kruger and Other Activities

Clients are likely to be in this part of South Africa to visit Kruger National Park, and fortunately, Ndhula makes a solid base of operations for doing so. With a drive of about 60 to 90 minutes, safari-goers can be at multiple entrance gates and ready to start spotting wildlife. For my two days of game drives, my safari operator — the excellent Africa Spear Safaris — was able to pick me up right at the lodge’s entrance each morning for a convenient and seamless experience.

Although I dedicated my excursion time exclusively to safaris, guests enjoying a stay longer than my three nights can take advantage of other activity opportunities, as well. The wildlife estate offers a network of trails for short hikes and bike rides, or the hotel can arrange a scenic drive or picnic. Ndhula can also help with longer daytrips (for an extra cost), such as a full-day tour to the neighboring country of Swaziland or a guided art tour featuring local galleries, shops, artists’ workshops and craft markets.

Accommodations

During my limited downtime on the property, one of my favorite places to relax was on my room’s private deck, where I would camp out at dusk to enjoy the expansive view.

Each of Ndhula’s 24 guestrooms is a standalone tented structure on a raised wooden platform. Tents accommodate a maximum of two guests, and include en-suite bathrooms with a double vanity and a shower (I was quite impressed with the water pressure). There’s also equipment to make coffee and tea, a minifridge, a hairdryer and an air conditioning/heating unit.

Tented accommodations feature a number of amenities to make guests comfortable.

Credit: 2023 Ndhula Luxury Tented Lodge

I found my room to be clean and comfortable, though it got chilly at night during my winter visit. The heater helped some, but the real treat was discovering that my bed was outfitted with electric blankets — from then on out, I was pretty cozy.

One thing to note is that the property’s Wi-Fi does not reach most (if not all) of the guestrooms. The signal is best up at the main lodge, though even that can be a bit finicky. But, if clients are willing to take a bit of a technology break, it’s really an ideal place to disconnect.

Dining, Amenities and More

As enjoyable as I found my private space, the main lodge also has some excellent public areas. Perched on a hill above the guest accommodations, the back deck here overlooks the property’s pool — and offers excellent views of exceptionally vibrant sunsets.

The semi-open-air space features comfy corners both on the outer deck and inside; I’d highly recommend grabbing a beverage (preferably something made with one of the local gins on offer) at the fully stocked bar to pair with the peace and quiet of the bushveld.

Guests can take a dip in the lodge’s pool.

Credit: 2023 Ndhula Luxury Tented Lodge

The main lodge is also where dining takes place. Breakfast and dinner are included in the room rate, and the kitchen can prepare light lunches for guests who stay on property through the afternoon, or pack a picnic lunch for those headed off on excursions.

Breakfast consists of a small but satisfying buffet with cheeses, potatoes, sausages and bacon, eggs and more. Freshly made omelets are available, as well as specialty coffee drinks. Dinner is also served buffet-style, with a sizable, rotating selection of dishes. During my stay, options ranged from soup and salad to lasagna and other pastas, various proteins, vegetables prepared a few different ways, rice, potatoes, desserts and other offerings.

Breakfast and dinner are included in the room rate.

Credit: 2023 Ndhula Luxury Tented Lodge

But my favorite meal by far was the boma, a traditional African barbecue of sorts. For this evening, Ndhula sets up dining tables outside, in a space dotted with crackling firepits. The smell and sounds of the fire create a cozy and enticing ambiance that gets guests in the mood for a grilled feast. The buffet skews more toward African flavors, with a few traditional dishes on offer alongside deliciously grilled meats served straight off the barbecue.

With moments like this, Ndhula provides the quintessential tented lodge-style experience — infused with both local flavor and familiar comforts — that I had hoped to have in South Africa.