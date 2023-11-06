When river cruise clients exhaust the well-known waterways of Europe, the Douro, Elbe and Moselle rivers often pop up as alternatives to sail.

But what if your customers have already done that deeper dive on the continent? Fortunately, there is so much more to suggest.

These lesser-known waterways pack a punch when it comes to enjoying new sights, sounds and flavors, plus they are a perfect fit for well-traveled clients looking to be wowed.

Why Now?

Last year’s booking data from Virtuoso revealed a 118% increase in demand for river cruising over 2019, with 19% of high-net-worth travelers planning to take a river cruise. Interest — and funds — are growing when it comes to river cruising.

High on the list for advisors and cruise lines alike are the Amazon, Mekong, Nile and Chobe rivers, as well as the newest to make waves: the Magdalena.

The Chobe River

Credit: 2023 CroisiEurope Cruises

“The Magdalena, Chobe, Mekong and Nile rivers are special because they offer a unique perspective of the world, allowing travelers to witness breathtaking landscapes, diverse wildlife and vibrant cultures up close,” said Kristin Karst, co-owner and executive vice president of AmaWaterways.

Of special note to Karst is that river cruisers benefit from exclusive access, reaching often inaccessible remote villages, unspoiled nature reserves, hidden temples and other archeological sites.

“It’s not really that destinations along rivers such as the Amazon, Mekong and Magdalena are accessible only on a cruise, but that they’re easier to get to that way,” said Monika Sundem, CEO of Missoula, Mont.-based Adventure Life. “River cruises outside of the traditional waterways of Europe might be more enjoyable for travelers who want a less urban or less crowded experience.”

She adds that many operators, particularly smaller players, make a point of working with local communities to preserve the natural ecosystem while reducing impact and fostering greater connections.

The Magdalena River

In 2024, AmaWaterways will be the first mainstream brand to showcase Colombia’s Magdalena River when the namesake AmaMagdalena sets sail, followed by a second sister, AmaMelodia, in 2025.

“The Magdalena has an enchanting history that includes the footprints of Spanish colonization intertwined with Colombian culture in a deep way,” Sundem said.

Whether it be the Magdalena or another far-off waterway, she highlights the importance of selling them based on customer interest.

They’re best for travelers who like to get out and explore, and who understand that there won’t necessarily be shops and museums at every stop, like on a European river cruise.

The Mekong River

Avalon Waterways is acutely aware of the travel trend to visit off-the-beaten-path locales. The line’s “Wish List” survey of 10,000 past guests in late 2022 resulted in 44% of respondents indicating a desire to visit new ports and destinations on their next cruise.

Avalon Waterways’ Siem Reap ship

Credit: 2023 Avalon Waterways

“It’s important for clients to know that river cruises go beyond the expected, and beyond the grand waterways of Europe, too,” said Pam Hoffee, president of Avalon Waterways. “And, in my opinion, there’s none more magical — and magically transformative — than the Mekong.”

Among the experiences awaiting passengers in Southeast Asia, according to Hoffee, is the chance to see the bucket-list temples of Angkor Wat and the spirited streets of Ho Chi Minh City, as well as the opportunity to connect with locals. From children in one-room schools and sampan boat-makers to praying monks at temples and women weaving Vietnamese conical hats, “it’s the people in these hard-to-reach places who really make the Mekong an exceptional cruising experience,” she says.

There are many opportunities to connect with locals on a Mekong River sailing.

Credit: 2023 AmaWaterways

Bonnie Lee, founder of Travel Quest Network, also considers the Mekong River completely unforgettable.

“I started my first full day before dawn at the bow of the ship listening [to] the early-morning chant of the monks from a local monastery,” Lee said. “The size of our ship had the feel of a small boutique hotel nestled right in the heart of where the people live. It was simply amazing.”

Unlike the very niche Magdalena, several lines frequent the Mekong, including AmaWaterways, CroisiEurope Cruises, Emerald Waterways, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Viking and smaller operators such as Pandaw and Aqua Expeditions.

The Amazon River

Speaking of Aqua, the line also sails on the Amazon in what could be described as a distinct cross between traditional river and expedition ocean cruising.

The Aqua Nera

Credit: 2023 Aqua Expeditions

“During our Amazon expeditions, our guests have the opportunity to explore the depths of the Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve alongside our expert guides, ensuring they always encounter new wonders along the way,” said Francesco Galli Zugaro, owner and founder of Aqua. “Personally, I enjoy venturing out on the tenders and assisting our naturalist guides in discovering what we refer to as the ‘little five:’ pink dolphins, sloths, howler monkeys, macaws and, of course, piranhas.”

Another operator for clients to check out is Delfin Amazon Cruises. In fact, the brand is chartered by other well-known cruise companies, such as Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, further illustrating the waterway’s adventurous nature.

A suite onboard the Aqua Nera

Credit: 2023 Aqua Expeditions

Uniworld, which charters Aqua ships, will lengthen its Amazon sailings in 2024 with five-day pre-cruise extensions to Argentina and Brazil. The itinerary will encompass both Rio de Janeiro and the dramatic Iguazu Falls, known as the world’s largest system of waterfalls across one-and-a-half miles of cliffs.

The Nile River

The Nile in Egypt is another river welcoming newly constructed vessels now and into the future. Viking launched its purpose-built Viking Osiris in 2022 followed by sister ship Viking Aton in 2023, and the line will expand its operations there with an additional two riverboats in the class: Viking Hathor in 2024 and Viking Sobek in 2025.

“We are very pleased with the continued interest in Egypt,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “We look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the rich history, culture and antiquities of Egypt in the coming years.”

AmaDahlia is the first AmaWaterways ship for the Nile.

Credit: 2023 AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways, meanwhile, introduced AmaDahlia in 2021, and its AmaLilia is scheduled for 2024. Plus, Uniworld recently unveiled its S.S. Sphinx, also in 2021.

“Sailing along the Nile, you can picture life as it might have been 2,000 years ago as the scenery goes by,” said Dawn Campbell, a luxury travel advisor at Coastline Travel Group. “It’s something you must see for yourself; the experience is personal.”

The Chobe River

If the Nile is not of immediate interest to clients, the Chobe River is an alternative in South Africa. AmaWaterways offers the recently refurbished Zambezi Queen — with its brightly refreshed paintwork, carpeting, furnishings and fabrics across all decks and suites — on the route.

The newly refreshed Zambezi Queen

Credit: 2023 AmaWaterways

CroisiEurope also sails the Zambezi River and Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe. The line’s tailor-built and state-of-the-art African Dream (built in 2018) and Zimbabwean Dream (constructed in 2020) offer a water safari for just 16 passengers, each combined with five-star lodge accommodations.

While Europe’s major rivers remain a great choice for first time river-cruisers, these lesser-traveled rivers keep cruisers coming back to travel with us year after year.

“We have always tried to reimagine what river cruising is, and where it can take our guests,” said Michael DaCosta, general manager for North America for CroisiEurope. “While Europe’s major rivers remain a great choice for first time river-cruisers, these lesser-traveled rivers keep cruisers coming back to travel with us year after year.”

Nearer or Farther

Although currently less featured, not to be forgotten are the Ganges, Irrawaddy and Yangtze rivers in Asia. And the Svir and Volga rivers are options in Russia that have attracted clients in the past, and may do so again at some point.

Or, if your clients have already done most or all of Asia, Africa, South America and Europe and are looking to now stay closer to home, there are several waterways in our own backyard to consider.

Viking is the newcomer to the Mississippi River, where American Cruise Lines (ACL) and American Queen Voyages (AQV) are longtime staples. ACL and AQV also sail surrounding waterways (Cumberland, Illinois, Tennessee and Ohio waterways), and the Columbia and Snake rivers in the Pacific Northwest, which Lindblad sails, as well.

No matter which river calls to your clients, Campbell has simple but sound advice.

“If you really want to sell exotic world travel, experience it yourself,” Campbell said. “You can take all the webinars and YouTube classes out there, but you must experience it. You must be able to talk from your heart and tell the stories.”