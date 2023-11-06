Last month, the Family Travel Association (FTA) came out with its annual research report on the state of family travel in the U.S. Conducted in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University and the New York University School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, the survey polled more than 3,300 parents and grandparents about their travel plans, behaviors and attitudes. It’s the most comprehensive and thorough study related to family travel in the industry. (Full disclosure: I also serve as President of the Board for the FTA.)

This year, 81% of respondents say they intend to travel over the next year, and 55% of families are planning to take a multigenerational trip within the next year. In addition, 71% of respondents indicate that they are willing to use a travel advisor in the next two years, which is a substantial increase over 2022 (52%).

Importantly, 88% of parents feel that family travel is especially helpful to their children in overcoming the lingering impacts of the pandemic.

One aspect of the study was particularly impactful to me. For the first time ever, the U.S. Family Travel Survey looked at the emotional and social benefits of family travel on children. Most parents (80%) agree that travel has helped their kids see the world from a broader perspective. Importantly, 88% of parents feel that family travel is especially helpful to their children in overcoming the lingering impacts of the pandemic. For example, the survey revealed that family travel makes children feel less isolated (58%) and makes them more comfortable around others (44%).

In a time when anxiety and depression among children are at all-time highs, these results are inspiring. It’s important that all of us in the travel industry recognize that we are not just in the business of booking flights and guestrooms — we are providing families with an escape from the everyday chaos around them, and a haven to reconnect and refresh. It’s yet another gift that travel gives to us all.