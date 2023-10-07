Global Humane, the international brand of American Humane (the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare), recently launched a new Humane Tourism Certification program.

The first recipient of the designation is Mantis, an eco-conscious brand of hotels, eco-lodges and river cruise experiences under Accor Group. The new program aims to recognize tourism providers that meet comprehensive welfare criteria and standards for animal well-being.

Our Analysis: The Travel Industry Should Highlight Companies Taking Tangible Steps Toward Change

“ESG” (environmental, social and corporate governance) is a buzzy term of the moment, and many tourism companies have expressed their commitment to these pillars. However, it’s important to recognize the ones that are moving beyond lip service.

This new certification program from Global Humane will showcase the suppliers — including safari lodges, wildlife reserves and tour operators — that have already met the standards for humane tourism and animal welfare; its stamp of approval will help advisors and clients alike have the confidence that their travel providers are dedicated to the preservation and conservation of the world’s wildlife.

I always say, you can’t protect what you don’t love, and you can’t love what you don’t know.

Fast Facts: Global Humane’s Criteria Is Backed by Science and Animal Welfare Experts



- Mantis is a conservation-focused hotel brand within the Accor group, and four of its locations have the new certification: Mantis Founders Lodge in South Africa; Ichingo Chobe River Lodge by Mantis in Namibia; and the river cruise fleets of Chobe Princesses by Mantis and Zambezi Queen by Mantis, which operate on the border of Namibia and Botswana.

- Audits of Mantis’ southern Africa operators were conducted in August 2023.

- Mantis hopes to be certified across its portfolio, with plans to audit the remaining accommodation options in place for the future.

- Global Humane created a Scientific Advisory Committee of animal welfare experts who provided education on how travel operations may impact the world’s wildlife. With the committee’s feedback, the organization then developed its welfare criteria and standards that are assessed and verified through independent, on-site audits for any tourism operation seeking Humane Tourism certification.

What They Are Saying: Animal Welfare Should Be Top of Mind for Tourism Providers

“We are thrilled that Mantis has met the standards to attain the first Global Humane Tourism certification,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of Global Humane. “Mantis has proven that it makes animal welfare a priority for their tourists who seek a unique opportunity to connect with our world’s wildlife. I always say, you can’t protect what you don’t love, and you can’t love what you don’t know. It is my hope that this certification endeavor will encourage people to experience animals in their natural environment firsthand, and then join the conservation movement to protect these endangered creatures from extinction.”

“Accor invested into Mantis just over five years ago, with a key objective of bringing a brand with real conservation credibility into the portfolio,” said Craig Erasmus, vice president of operations for Fairmont Africa and Mantis. “In an industry where everyone is talking about ESG, Mantis has always focused on “doing” and delivering credible outcomes at all our properties. The Humane Tourism certification of four of our properties is another layer in this continuous journey and one in which we plan to work with Global Humane to achieve this accreditation for all properties within the portfolio.”