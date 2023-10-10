Following the launch of Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wish in 2022, Disney Treasure will set sail as its sister ship in December 2024, and a third yet-to-be-named ship is on the horizon for 2025.

Here’s everything clients can expect onboard. (Editor’s note: This story will be updated as new information becomes available, and was last updated on Oct. 10, 2023.)

As its name implies, the Disney Treasure cruise ship will be all about adventure, with new narratives inspired by “Aladdin,” “Coco,” “Zootopia” and more.

“The Disney Treasure will bring brand-new stories to life, blending one-of-a-kind experiences with the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every sailing so memorable,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “As we chart a course for adventure, we’re so excited for families to discover the excitement and exploration that awaits onboard the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.”

Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage — a weeklong Eastern Caribbean sailing – from Port Canaveral, Fla., on Dec. 21, 2024. Bookings will open to Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members on Sept. 12, before becoming available to everyone on Sept. 20, 2023.

Onboard Accommodations

Treasure will feature 1,256 staterooms spread across four categories (Concierge, Verandah, Oceanview and Inside), and their art and design will evoke imagery from Disney film classics such as “Aladdin,” “Pocahontas,” “Up” and “Encanto.” Within the Concierge category are four royal suites that will take on the character of feline sidekicks from “The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book” and “Aladdin.” Concierge guests will also be treated to a private interior observation lounge and outdoor sun deck.

The Raja Royal Suite

Credit: 2023 Disney Cruise Line

At the very top of the accommodations options will be the ship’s new Tomorrow Tower Suite located in the forward funnel. Taking inspiration from the similarly forward-looking Epcot theme park (specifically its World Discovery neighborhood), an energetic design motif will encompass “dynamic art pieces, molten metal accents and futuristic, colorful glass accents,” according to Disney.

The double-decker suite will be almost 2,000 square feet in size with an appropriately towering two-story window and the ability to accommodate eight guests among its living, dining and play areas, all accessible by a private ensuite elevator.

Activities

Central to Treasure, as on Wish, will be the Grand Hall atrium, except this time it will resemble Agrabah from the original “Aladdin” animated film, complete with a deep-blue aesthetic and golden gilded accents.

Near the Grand Hall, and swapping in for Wish’s Luna, will be Treasure’s Sarabi, named after the lioness matriarch in “The Lion King” and taking its cues from a beautiful savanna.

The multipurpose activity (family by day) and entertainment (adult by night) venue will once again span two decks. And the auxiliary Triton Lounge will return as an intimate alternative for smaller karaoke sessions and more.

Sarabi is inspired by an African savanna.

Credit: 2023 Disney Cruise Line

Careening above the pool deck high above the ship will again be an AquaMouse water coaster, what Disney’s dubs an “attraction at sea,” but telling a new story. Two-person rafts will follow a 760-foot course with thrilling ascents and descents as part of “Curse of the Golden Egg.” Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and riders will embark on a “zany misadventure” exploring an ancient tomb and its hidden treasure.

Of course, multiple terraced pools will also be on hand to beat the heat, and Slide-a-saurus Rex will be repeated as a smaller, kiddie-style waterslide along with the toddler-friendly Toy Story Splash Zone. And the Quiet Cove pool deck at the ship’s stern will serve as a just-for-adults space.

Rounding out the core activities will be Disney’s signature fireworks display at “Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party,” plus youth adventures at Disney’s Oceaneer Club, Edge, Vibe and It’s a Small World Nursery. Plus, a gameshow-style physical challenge will take place in the Hero Zone.

Spa, Fitness and Shopping

Also coming along for the ride will be the line’s popular Senses Spa and a fitness center, as well as Untangled Salon and Hook’s Barbery. An array of retail shops and experiences will range from Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, for character makeovers, to Mickey’s Mainsail, for commemorative logo items and more.

Disney Treasure’s Restaurants

Worlds of Marvel (featuring a new experience, to be revealed later) and 1923 will again be two of the three rotational restaurants anchoring Treasure’s complimentary all-ages dining; the third eatery will be the new Plaza de Coco. Replacing Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure (which is onboard Disney Wish), Plaza de Coco will feature traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern twist and will feature live musical performances straight from Pixar’s “Coco” animated film.

A multi-night dining experience at Plaza de Coco will feature Miguel and his family in Mariachi Plaza (based on the events of the movie) during the first night, and a Dia de los Muertos fiesta with Miguel and his great-great grandparents will take place on the second night.

Elsewhere, Palo Steakhouse and Enchante by Chef Arnaud Lallament will be reprised from Disney Wish as the ship’s adult-only restaurants, as well as Cove Cafe for a respite away from children.

Jumbeaux’s Sweets is inspired by the film “Zootopia.”

Credit: 2023 Disney Cruise Line

And for those with a sweet tooth, Jumbeaux’s Sweets, inspired by Jumbeaux Cafe from “Zootopia” is sure to deliver. A pink Victorian aesthetic will host a sculpture of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde and feature an array of more than 20 handmade gelato flavors and 16 flavors of ice cream and sorbets, plus other treats and candies.

More returning favorites will include the Marceline Market buffet, and the poolside Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods for a variety of barbecue, pizza, burgers, tacos, ice cream and more.

Bars and Lounges

The Rose will return as an adults-only bar servicing Palo and Enchante with before- and after-dinner drinks.

But fresh on Treasure will be Skipper Society and Periscope Pub. The former will be a “Jungle Cruise”-inspired watering hole near the Grand Hall, a replacement to Wish’s The Bayou. Here, patrons will enjoy all the classic attraction’s puns and other references (such as a monkey-shaped chandelier). Cocktails and light snacks (a waffle of sorts was illustrated in the first preview video) will also be themed, and live entertainment will be showcased.

Meanwhile, Periscope Pub will bring to life the “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” live-action cinema classic and retired theme park ride. Patrons will find all sorts of Captain Nemo and Nautilus memorabilia in the submarine-like space. Craft beers and snacks will be served above a giant squid centerpiece rug and below a mysterious ceiling oculus.

Periscope Pub will bring to life “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

Credit: 2023 Disney Cruise Line

Similar to Wish, a pair of coffee bars — inspired by “Moana” and “Mulan” — will sit adjacent to the Grand Hall. Heihei Cafe will sport scalloped seashells and reflective blue tones, as well as Polynesian maritime-style furnishings. And Jade Cricket Cafe will have a “lucky cricket” sculpture, plus a floral motif.

Onboard Entertainment

Treasure’s plans for theatrical entertainment include the return of Disney Cruise Line favorites “Beauty and the Beast” and “Disney Seas the Adventure,” plus a new Broadway-style stage show housed in the Walt Disney Theatre: “Disney The Tale of Moana.” The production will be exclusive to the new ship and feature the heroine, Gramma Tala, Maui and Tamatoa. The film’s songbook will help retell the adventurous narrative of Moana "on a harrowing quest to save her island after she is chosen by the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti,” according to the line.

Additionally, Disney classic films and blockbusters will be shown in both the Wonderland Cinema and Never Land Cinema, and Funnel Vision will be perched above the pool deck for larger-than-life screenings.