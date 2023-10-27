River cruising is well-known for bundling many complimentary shore excursions into the price of a sailing, but the free tours available on certain ocean cruises are often a bit more obscure and unclear.

With Ponant's recent announcement that it would begin offering included shore excursions on upcoming sailings, now is the perfect time to review which ocean lines offer what when it comes to shore excursions. Here, we’ve compiled a guide to exactly what each line provides free of charge.

Ponant

Beginning with its 2024-2025 winter sailings, Ponant will begin offering one shore excursion in each port per person. Tours may include everything from a traditional dhow boat sailing in the Arabian fjords to an expert-guided talk about the construction of the Panama Canal, a viewing of Buddha statues in Sri Lanka’s Dambulla Cave Temple or a northern lights expedition in the Arctic.

The line says this initiative is part of its commitment to purposeful travel — to allow guests to dive deeper into local culture and heritage, embark on adventurous excursions and inspire wonder and curiosity through artistic programming and spectacular natural landscapes.

Included tours will be available first-come, first-serve, and capacities will be limited. Pre-booking is expected to open two months prior to departure. Clients can peruse some of the options for included and added-cost excursions on Ponant’s website.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Considered the most comprehensive all-inclusive luxury brand, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has provided unlimited complimentary shore excursions for some time. In fact, the line offers more than 3,800 free shore excursions in destinations across the world, including to UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Bundled tours may include the “Fijian Natural Thermal Mud Bath,” a therapeutic experience in Lautoka; “The Glory of Mt. Rokko,” where guests board an open-air cable car in Kobe, Japan; or “Istanbul Landmarks,” where clients see iconic sights in Turkey, such as the Blue Mosque and Grand Bazaar.

Of course, the line offers specially curated tours for an extra cost, as well.

Seabourn Cruise Line

Excursions are not included on Seabourn Cruise Line’s traditional ocean sailings, but during expedition voyages onboard Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, clients can take complimentary tours.

Cruisers can take free tours onboard Seabourn Venture sailings.

Credit: 2023 Seabourn Cruise Line

These include everything from guided walks and hikes, scuba diving and snorkeling to Zodiac cruises and landings. (Note: kayaking and sub dives cost extra.) Off the ship, when a third-party operator is employed, there is one included shore excursion per destination.

Any optional excursions, such as those on standard ocean cruises, cost extra.

Silversea Cruises

Since 2022, Silversea Cruises has included at least one shore excursion per port on every voyage, which also extends to expedition sailings.

Silversea's included excursions extend to its expedition sailings.

Credit: 2023 Silversea Cruises

“Our team of destination architects have carefully chosen onshore adventures that will allow you to get the best out of everywhere you go, wherever you are,” according to the luxury line.

Silversea has also retained its collection of bespoke tours that can be purchased separately.

Viking

Entering the ocean market as a value leader after its success in river cruising, Viking carried over its program of a free shore excursion in every port. The tours — considered by the line to be a $79 per person, per day value — are typically of the city-overview variety (versus more extended tours), but basic excursions still go a long way.

Viking’s expedition cruise outings are included in the program, but unlike Seabourn, its submarine dives and kayaking (and Special Operations Boat cruises) are complimentary, albeit limited and first-come, first-serve.

Viking offers a variety of complimentary outings on its expedition cruises.

Credit: 2023 Viking

Other Lines

There are also some cases where included excursions may not be a mainstay feature of a line, but will pop up from time to time. For example, in Tahiti, brands such as Paul Gauguin Cruises or Windstar Cruises will offer private beach experiences.

Azamara Cruises, meanwhile, showcases its signature AzAmazing Celebrations, which are special complimentary events onshore (or sometimes onboard) such as a carnival celebration in Manaus, Brazil, or a showing of the “La Traviata” opera in Livorno, Italy.

Oceania sometimes bundles free tours into special promotions.

Credit: 2023 Oceania Cruises

Similarly, Atlas Ocean Voyages offers a free “cultural immersion” on every voyage, such as listening to classical music at the ancient ruins of Ephesus, Turkey, after hours or learning how to make Ligurian pesto in the seaside village of Porto Venere, Italy.

Some lines promotionally bundle in free tours; for example, Oceania Cruises’ OLife Choice program, where guests can select included excursions as one of three benefits offered per voyage.