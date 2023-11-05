The pineapple was first introduced to the Hawaiian Islands in the 18th century. However, in 1901, when James Dole acquired a 60-acre pineapple plantation located 18 miles north of Honolulu, it forever linked the Dole name with the destination. Now, for the first time, travelers can experience a new behind-the-scenes tour of the original Dole pineapple farm — which today encompasses nearly 3,000 acres — on the island of Oahu.

“Clients think Hawaii equals pineapples, and they love to learn more about them,” said Kristi Mackedanz, travel advisor and founder of KM Travel Designs. “This tour not only provides a firsthand view of the pineapple farm, but it’s also about experiencing Hawaiian culture by visiting local businesses and iconic places on Oahu.”

The Dole pineapple farm now encompasses nearly 3,000 acres.

Credit: 2023 Dole Food Company Hawaii

Different from the popular Dole Plantation Pineapple Experience attraction, the Dole North Shore Pineapple Farm Tour is a full-day, locally guided activity operated by Go Tours Hawaii and includes exclusive access to the Dole pineapple fields in Wahiawa on the road to Oahu’s famous North Shore. Once they have learned about the entire production lifecycle of the world-famous Royal Hawaiian Pineapple — from planting to packing — each guest receives a freshly harvested pineapple to take home.

“With the renewed interest in agriculture and food tourism, there has been a growing demand from locals and visitors to see, touch and taste an authentic slice of Hawaii,” said Dan Nellis, general manager of Dole Food Company Hawaii. “We launched the Dole North Shore Pineapple Farm Tour to share our history and to give guests a chance to follow the pineapple-growing process from seed to fruit for the first time.”

During the tour, travelers will also visit Green World Coffee Farm and try samples of brews from local farms across Hawaii. Next up is historic Waialua Sugar Mill, a converted sugar cane plantation and mill featuring a soap factory and surfboard shop. Finally, the tour stops in Old Haleiwa Town, home to family-owned Matsumoto Shave Ice and a local macadamia shop that sells nuts harvested from Mt. Kaala, Oahu’s tallest peak. Along the way, there’s also a stop at a local food truck for lunch (not included in the price of the tour).

The tour offers roundtrip, door-to-door transportation from most hotels in Waikiki. All ages over 2 years old are welcome; however, strollers are not permitted on the bus, and guests must purchase an additional seat if they wish to bring a car seat.

“The Dole Pineapple Farm Tour is a unique, one-of-a-kind experience that will evoke the senses,” said Stacie Sasagawa, agritourism administrator for Dole Food Company. “But for those looking for a shorter experience, walk-up tours are planned to launch soon.”