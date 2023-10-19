Tobago may be the smaller, quieter neighbor of Trinidad, but this picturesque island can be just as fascinating when it comes to vibrant cultural experiences — especially when it comes to annual events.

Tobago is part of the dual-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, but its culture is distinct from its larger counterpart. Whether it’s through cuisine, music, art or dance, Tobago celebrates its traditions in a variety of ways, and the destination’s annual events provide an especially rewarding way to become immersed in what makes the island so special.

Part of Tobago’s appeal lies in its small scale. Unlike some Caribbean destinations that are filled with large chain hotels, this island is dotted with smaller, more intimate boutique hotels, as well as a handful of upscale resort properties. The smaller room inventory, however, makes it necessary to plan further in advance. And that’s especially true when popular events are taking place.

Here are some of the top annual events around the island not to miss.

Tobago Carnival

Although Trinidad is home to the nation’s largest and most legendary Carnival celebration, Tobago hosts the Tobago Carnival, a more laid-back version. Visitors can expect lots of live soca music, dancing and spectacular costumes, and clients can even join organized groups and don their own colorful outfits to take part in the festivities. It’s likely too late to schedule a last-minute trip for this year’s event, which takes place Oct. 27-29, but there’s plenty of time to plan for next year. More details are available on the festival website.

Buccoo Goat Race

Tobago can surely claim the award for being the only destination in the Caribbean — or perhaps the world — where goat and crab races are among the most revered annual events. Scheduled every year on the Tuesday after Easter (early April 2024), the Buccoo Goat Race dates to 1925, when a Barbadian man introduced it in Tobago as a sporting event that was more economically accessible to the masses (horse racing was a sport for the wealthy back then).

Goat racing is an annual event in Tobago.

Credit: 2023 Tobago Tourism Agency

Since then, this decidedly unique competition has attracted fans from around the world, who come to see which goat will take home the prize. The accompanying crab race, meanwhile, is an even slower-paced — but no less fascinating — sporting event.

Buccoo Sunday School

The village of Buccoo is also known for another fun event: Buccoo Sunday School, which is so popular it takes place every Sunday evening. But don’t expect any religious messaging; this gathering is purely festive, with live steel pan, calypso and soca bands. Tasty barbecue is one of the favored dishes during this party, and it’s often accompanied by beer or rum.

Tobago Jazz Experience

This large-scale musical event features lots of live performances by local and international entertainers. This year’s event, for example, included gospel, jazz and international nights, with performers such as Boyz II Men, Koffee, Everton Blender, Richie Spice and Theron Shaw. Performers have yet to be announced for next year’s event, which is slated for April 18-22, 2024 — but it’s wise to book well in advance due to the popularity of this event.

Tobago Heritage Festival

This islandwide cultural event is a celebration of Tobago’s culture and traditions, and visitors can wander the island to enjoy the excitement, since various towns host their own events during this two-week festival that’s held mid-July through early August. Some participants wear traditional clothing as they join in the singing, dancing and dining, and live performances are especially interesting, with diverse offerings such as traditional storytelling, dramatic stage performances and reenactments of an 18th-century wedding procession.

Tobago Blue Food Festival

One of the most popular October events (after Carnival) is the Tobago Blue Food Festival, a culinary celebration of dasheen, a tropical plant also known as taro. The root vegetable is used in many local dishes, and the festival’s name is inspired by the fact that some parts of the plant turn blue when cooked. Attendees can sample a variety of dasheen-based meals, appetizers and desserts during the event, and there are even opportunities to sip wines and liqueurs made with the vegetable.