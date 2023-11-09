From the majestic peaks of Lovcen and Durmitor to the stunning Adriatic Coast, Montenegro offers picture-perfect scenery and spectacular views at seemingly every turn. Featuring one of Europe’s deepest canyons and its southernmost fjord, Montenegro is easily one of the world’s most beautiful countries — and one of Europe’s best-kept secrets.

With a population that hovers around 600,000, Montenegro has yet to experience the same level of mass tourism as Croatia, its neighbor to the north. Other than when a cruise ship comes to town, the country is relatively quiet and retains a unique authenticity unspoiled by hordes of tourists — which means clients can easily find themselves in places surrounded only by locals.

Montenegro offers dramatic peaks and a beautiful coastline.

Credit: 2023 National Tourism Organisation of Montenegro

Here’s what to know about where to go, stay and dine in Montenegro.

Getting Around

Roughly the size of North Carolina, Montenegro is small, meaning you can see almost everything the country has to offer in a short time, but it’s best to stay at least three days.

Most visitors to Montenegro arrive via a cruise ship or by car during a day trip from Dubrovnik, Croatia. Although the roads are narrow and there’s a lack of street parking, driving is the most convenient way to get around. For accommodations located in Tivat or Budva, or south or west of Kotor, taking the car ferry across the Verige Strait will significantly reduce clients’ travel time. Ferries operate on a frequent schedule, take approximately 10 minutes to cross the strait, and cost about $5 per car.

Other transportation options include buses, Ubers, taxis and the railway; however, the country’s mountainous terrain limits the railway to two lines, which both run through the capital, Podgorica, and travel to Serbia and Albania.

Visit Montenegro’s Coastal Towns

Journeying through Montenegro’s coastal towns provides centuries of history and culture. Built in the ninth century, Kotor Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, offers the chance to visit the 12th-century Cathedral of Saint Tryphon and explore the nearby San Giovanni Fortress for magnificent views of the city and bay.

Perast, with its charming promenade, has several historical sites that include more than a dozen Christian and Orthodox churches, such as the Church of St. Nicholas and the Church of Our Lady of the Rocks, as well as Baroque palaces like Vukasovic-Kolovic Palace and Martinovic Palace.

The old town of Perast

Credit: 2023 National Tourism Organisation of Montenegro

Budva is one of the oldest settlements on the Adriatic Coast — a 2,500-year-old medieval walled city with a labyrinth of narrow streets and squares. Beyond the town's historical allure, it’s renowned for its gorgeous coastal area — also known as the Budva Riviera — which is the heart of Montenegro tourism and a popular cruise ship port in summer. Here, visitors can enjoy a multitude of beaches and a lively nightlife scene.

Explore the National Parks

Montenegro is home to impressive national parks and natural attractions, such as Lovcen National Park, a national symbol of the country. Visitors can ascend a few hundred steps to the top of Lovcen Mountain for spectacular panoramic views and to visit Njegos Mausoleum, which houses the remains of Petar II Petrovic-Njegos, a prince-bishop and highly regarded Montenegrin poet and philosopher.

Durmitor National Park is another of Montenegro’s incredible national parks. Home to 18 glacial lakes, the Tara River and Tara Canyon — the deepest canyon in Europe — the park offers a variety of outdoor activities, from kayaking to hiking. At the foot of Mount Durmitor lies Crno Lake, also known as Black Lake, which is a popular place for swimming and other recreational activities.

Lake Skadar in Lake Skadar National Park, is Montenegro’s largest lake and the largest lake in the Balkans, sprawling across both the Montenegrin and Albanian borders. It’s one of the country’s most popular nesting grounds for birds, hosting more than 280 different species.

Luxury Hotels

While Montenegro may be a small country, it certainly doesn't lack in five-star resorts. From Kotor to Budva, the options for luxurious stays with sea views, fine dining and all the perks of a five-star property are plentiful. Kotor Bay has some of the best offerings, such as The Chedi Lustica Bay,Heritage Grand Perast,Huma Kotor Bay Hotel and Villas,Villa Geba and Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort.

In Budva, book clients at Dukley Hotel & Resort,Vissi d’Arte Boutique Hotel,Iberostar Slavija or Villa Milocer at Aman Sveti Stefan.

Hotels in the coastal city of Kotor offer ocean views.

Credit: 2023 National Tourism Organisation of Montenegro

For those looking for something extra special, the two upscale mixed-use marina communities of Porto Montenegro and Portonovi can't be beat. Here, Hotel Regent Porto Montenegro overlooks a luxury superyacht marina, while the ultra-luxe One&Only Portonovi is situated on a private sandy beach.

Where to Eat

Montenegrin cuisine is a distinct blend of regional flavors, with seafood and Mediterranean influences dominating its coastal region. Vista Vidikovac stands out for its remarkable location overlooking Budva Old Town and its menu of traditional Montenegrin dishes alongside international favorites such as pizza and pasta. Housed in an old flour mill in a beautiful setting along the water’s edge, Restaurant Stari Mlini serves delightful seafood dishes with fresh, organic produce from the owners’ garden. Cesarica, another quaint spot tucked away in Kotor Old Town, offers specialties that include Montenegrin black risotto and homemade cheeses.

In Montenegro, clients will also find a multitude of delicious treats from local pekare (bakeries), as well as dessert shops such as The Cheesecake Heaven and Marshall’s Gelato.